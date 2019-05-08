Walmart drops a great deal on a 43-inch Samsung 4K HDR TV

Share

Walmart is holding a flash sale on one of Samsung’s most reliable 4K Smart TVs, dropping the price of the 43-inch beauty down to $280 — a total savings of $220. Better still, those who order by the end of the day can arrange to have it delivered on Friday, leaving just enough time to set it up before Game of Thrones* airs on Sunday.

What’s more, Walmart is offering customers the option to take that $280 and slice it into twelve more digestible chunks of $28, which can be paid over a twelve-month period. And if that wasn’t enough, it’s also offering a $25 rebate in the form of statement credit to those who take advantage of the monthly payment arrangement.

Prerequisites aside, the TV on offer is a 43-inch 4K Smart TV. It’s a member of the NU7100 Series, bundling a crisp LED screen, three HDMI slots, two USB ports and built-in Wi-Fi — so it’s armed with all the tools you’ll need to hook up entertainment accessories, like gaming consoles, set-top boxes and streaming sticks.

You shouldn’t need to use the latter, though, as the NU7100 Series is a smart TV, meaning it can be used to tap into a suite of streaming services, including Amazon Prime Video, Google Play Movies, Hulu, Netflix and YouTube, as well as a number of miscellaneous streams of entertainment, like WRC and WWE Network.

The 43-inch Samsung UN43NU7100 can run both native 4K and standard Full HD content in an upscaled 4K resolution. It also benefits from HDR, which can be toggled to extract additional detail from low-light scenes — but it’s a bit hit and miss, sometimes appearing over-saturated.

Still, at a touch under $300 it’s an absolute steal, offering an immersive, lifelike viewing experience for both native and upscaled 4K content — something most budget 4K TVs around the same price point fail to achieve — and when you factor in Walmart’s offer to split the cost over a twelve-month period, it’s a killer deal.

Not sold? Check out our buying guide to find out what makes a fantastic TV, then you’ll see that the 43-inch Samsung UN43NU7100 checks all the boxes. But if you’re looking for something a little bigger, head over to our list of other TV deals — there’s a top-of-the-range 75-inch QLED for a smidgen less than half price.

* You won’t be able to watch it in 4K, though. Sigh.