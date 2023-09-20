 Skip to main content
Hurry — Samsung just knocked $1,100 off this 85-inch QLED 4K TV

Aaron Mamiit
By
The Samsung Q60B QLED Smart TV sits on a media cabinet in a living room.
Samsung

If you’ve always wanted to add a massive TV to your home theater setup but exorbitant prices have been holding you back, this may be the offer that you’ve been waiting for — the 85-inch Samsung QE1C QLED 4K TV at $1,110 off from Samsung, bringing its price down to $1,690 from its original price of $2,800. It’s still not cheap, but with this discount from Samsung deals, there’s a chance that it’s finally within your reach. The bargain is only available for a limited time though, so if you’re interested, there’s no time to waste. Proceed with the purchase now before you miss out on this amazing opportunity.

Why you should buy the 85-inch Samsung QE1C QLED 4K TV

The 85-inch Samsung QE1C QLED 4K TV packs most of the features that you’ll expect from the best TVs, including 4K Ultra HD resolution for sharp details and vivid colors, 4K upscaling to improve the quality of HD content that you watch, and access to all of the popular streaming services through Samsung’s Tizen Smart TV operating system. You’ll have to make sure that it will fit your living room though — you can check out our guide on what size TV to buy for help with that.

Samsung is the de facto market leader among the best TV brands partly because of its QLED technology, which uses quantum dots to supercharge color and create full-spectrum white light. Between QLED and OLED, the advantages of QLED TVs like the 85-inch Samsung QE1C QLED 4K TV include higher brightness levels, longer life spans, no risk of screen burn-ins, and lower costs on a price-per-inch of screen size basis.

Topics
Best Buy is having a flash sale on 75-inch TVs, starting from $550
A Hisense 75-inch QLED TV at a side angle displaying a vibrant scene.

Best Buy currently has some great TV deals going on with a particular focus on 75-inch models. If you're keen to have more of a home cinema style experience while you're watching movies or playing games, you want to pay attention to these. Check them out now below with our highlights carefully picked out. In all cases, don't count on them staying at this price for long.
TCL 75-inch S4 S-Class 4K TV -- $550, was $750

The TCL 75-inch S4 S-Class 4K TV is excellent value for what it offers. It has HDR Pro so it has support for Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HLG. There's also Motion Rate 240 technology so you can enjoy exceptional motion clarity at all times. There's an auto game mode for gamers so you gain the lowest possible input lag and latency, while DTS Virtual:X offers enhanced audio over the average TV speakers. Three HDMI ports are useful while there's Chromecast built-in, Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant support. It has all the essentials you need.

This Samsung 55-inch 4K TV just had its price slashed to $350
Samsung 55-inch class 4K Crystal UHD 2160p TV with HDR for Super Bowl 2022.

Best Buy is frequently the home of great TV deals and that's easily the case today with an awesome offer on the Samsung 55-inch TU690T 4K TV. Usually priced at $430, it's down to $350 so you save $80 off the regular price. This is a particularly good deal given it's a TV from a great company. If this sounds appealing to you already, keep reading while we tell you more about it.

Why you should buy the Samsung 55-inch TU690T 4K TV
With Samsung being one of the best TV brands out there, it's always a smart move to check out what it's offering. Of course, you get a great 55-inch 4K screen. It has HDR support so you can enjoy a wide spectrum of colors along with better visual details even in dark scenes. There's also PurColor support so that colors on screen are fine-tuned to how they are meant to look so you get a better image every time.

This Sony 65-inch OLED 4K TV is $600 off right now
Sony A80L 4K OLED TV.

For anyone looking for great premium TV deals, check out Best Buy. Today, you can buy the Sony 65-inch Bravia XR A80L OLED TV for $2,000 so you save $600 on the usual price of $2,600. This is a big discount on a fantastically high-end TV. If you're keen to upgrade your living room setup to something that will last and offer a cinematic experience at home, this is your best chance. Here's what else we know about it before you hit the buy button.

Why you should buy the Sony 65-inch Bravia XR A80L OLED TV
As one of the best TV brands, Sony has embraced OLED technology in recent years. OLED means that each pixel on-screen is self-lit so that different areas of the screen can react differently to other parts. That means deep blacks and vibrant colors all on one screen. With the Sony 65-inch Bravia XR A80L OLED TV, you get some fantastic technology enhancing the OLED panel even more.

