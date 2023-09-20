If you’ve always wanted to add a massive TV to your home theater setup but exorbitant prices have been holding you back, this may be the offer that you’ve been waiting for — the 85-inch Samsung QE1C QLED 4K TV at $1,110 off from Samsung, bringing its price down to $1,690 from its original price of $2,800. It’s still not cheap, but with this discount from Samsung deals, there’s a chance that it’s finally within your reach. The bargain is only available for a limited time though, so if you’re interested, there’s no time to waste. Proceed with the purchase now before you miss out on this amazing opportunity.

Why you should buy the 85-inch Samsung QE1C QLED 4K TV

The 85-inch Samsung QE1C QLED 4K TV packs most of the features that you’ll expect from the best TVs, including 4K Ultra HD resolution for sharp details and vivid colors, 4K upscaling to improve the quality of HD content that you watch, and access to all of the popular streaming services through Samsung’s Tizen Smart TV operating system. You’ll have to make sure that it will fit your living room though — you can check out our guide on what size TV to buy for help with that.

Samsung is the de facto market leader among the best TV brands partly because of its QLED technology, which uses quantum dots to supercharge color and create full-spectrum white light. Between QLED and OLED, the advantages of QLED TVs like the 85-inch Samsung QE1C QLED 4K TV include higher brightness levels, longer life spans, no risk of screen burn-ins, and lower costs on a price-per-inch of screen size basis.

