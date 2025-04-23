The Samsung Q990D is a flagship soundbar with a $500 discount

There’s no denying the immersive surround sound experience that a full-fledged Dolby Atmos speaker setup provides. Unfortunately, splurging on a complete Atmos configuration often entails spending thousands on the hardware you’ll need to run the show and the labor required to install it. That’s why soundbars like the Samsung HW-Q990D are such an appealing alternative.

Right now, the Samsung HW-Q990D 11.1.4ch Soundbar with Dolby Atmos is discounted to $1,500. That may not sound like a steal, but consider the fact that the full retail price is $2,000.

Why you should buy the Samsung HW-Q990D Soundbar

Thanks to cutting-edge Samsung features like Space Fit Sound Pro, the all-hands-on-deck Samsung Q990D delivers pulse-pounding home theater sound. Your favorite movies, live concerts, and video games receive generous up-mixing from this Samsung system, ensuring your room is filled with as much sound as possible.

The very design of this soundbar capitalizes on its Atmos capabilities: There are both side-firing and up-firing speakers built into the bar itself, and the system also comes with wireless rear speakers for surround effects, plus a dedicated wireless subwoofer for added low-end.

The Q990D uses HDMI to send most audio and video signals between your TV and the soundbar, but you can also use digital optical, though this signal path only supports up to true 5.1 surround, in most cases. The Q990D even has two HDMI 2.1 ports with low latency, which makes this a good system for wiring up a PS5 or Xbox Series X.

Save $500 on the Samsung HW-Q990D 11.1.4ch Soundbar with Dolby Atmos when you purchase today. If you’re looking for additional Samsung AV suggestions, you should also take a look at our best soundbar deals, best Samsung deals, and best Samsung TV deals lists.