Popular headphone maker Sol Republic has shared five new headphone models ahead of this year’s Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, showcasing its first all-new products in over three years.

The most intriguing of this year’s new offerings is the Shadow Fusion banded wireless headphones. It’s odd that banded wireless headphones have us so excited — especially in a year when we expect to see the battery life of true wireless earbuds skyrocket — but what has us excited about the Shadow Fusion is their integration with lost-item company Tile.

The headphones are designed to be very tough to lose thanks to built-in Tile functionality, which will wake the device with flashing LEDs and play music loudly until they are found. You’ll never misplace your earbuds again.

“We are thrilled to announce our partnership with Tile for 2019. Integrating Tile technology into our products, starting with the Shadow Fusion, is another way we are taking the brand to the forefront of quality and performance,” said Josh Poulsen, Sol Republic’s director of product development, in a press release.

The company has also announced a number of other compelling products, including new true wireless earbuds, and on-ear and noise-canceling over-ear headphones. We’re particularly excited about the new true wireless Amps Air + model, which offer built-in active noise cancelation and a five-hour play time. The on-ear Soundtrack and over-ear Soundtrack Pro models promise to be exciting Bluetooth headphones too, with 30 and 24 hours of battery life, respectively, and active noise-canceling built into the larger model.

“SOL will continue pushing boundaries through 2019 with a full lineup of stylish, wireless audio products loaded with technologies and brand firsts such as ANC within both our over-ear and true wireless earbud models,” Poulson said.

The Shadow Fusion will retail for $130, and will come on sale in February, the Soundtrack on-ears will retail for $150 and will be on sale in July, the Soundtrack Pro will hit the market in October for $200, and the Amps Air + will cost $200 and will hit the market in October. The company also announced a pair of affordable banded wireless earbuds called the Freestyle Wireless that will hit the market in July for the low price of $80.