 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Home Theater
  3. News

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Sonos has always been expensive — but that doesn’t mean it’s overpriced

Phil Nickinson
By

It’s been a long while since we saw a proper refresh of Sonos’ wireless speakers. Not new soundbars. Not something portable. We’re talking about the bread-and-butter of what made the company so popular in the first place. Wireless speakers that are simple to set up and play damned near anything you want.

And it just so happens we’ve got two new speakers on the way. The Sonos Era 100 and Sonos Era 300 effectively replace the aging Sonos One (released in October 2017, refreshed in 2019, and still available while supplies last) and the already-defunct Sonos Play:3, which was discontinued way back in 2018 after a seven-year run.

The Sonos One retailed for $199. The Play:3 launched at $299. That wasn’t inexpensive then, and their replacements cost even more, with the Era 100 landing at $249, and the Era 300 hitting a whopping $449. That’s a 50% increase on the latter, which is not an insignificant change.

Related

And while we’ve seen headlines bemoaning the prices, that doesn’t mean the Era 100 and Era 300 cost “too much.”

Sonos Era 300 and Era 100 side by side.
Simon Cohen / Digital Trends

Those last two words there are in quotation marks because cost is relative. What’s too expensive for me may be just fine for folks in a higher tax bracket. Or sometimes I’m willing to spend money on things the rich and famous find superfluous. That’s just the way it works.

Sonos speakers have never been what most anyone would call “affordable.” That’s partly by design. Sonos is a luxury brand. Like Apple. Or Mercedes. And like those two companies, you get one hell of a product for your money. Sonos speakers have always sounded really good (I’d go so far as to say “great,” but I fear I’m already poking a pretty big bear here, so let’s be conservative). They’ve always been easy to set up, and made the experience of having multiple speakers in multiple rooms about as simple as it can be. And I say that as someone who remembers running his fair share of speaker cable through walls back in the 1980s so his music-loving father could listen to his newfangled CDs in whatever room he wanted.

No, the Sonos speakers I’ve purchased have been well worth the money. They’ve changed the way I enjoy my pool deck, for instance (in a three-bedroom 1980 ranch-style home, lest anyone think I’ve got a butler typing this for me). And to Sonos’ credit, it did a decent job of spreading performance across price points, from the Sonos One (and Play:1 before it), to the mid-level Play:3 and the larger and louder Sonos Five. That you can mix and match is a feature. You probably don’t need a pair of Fives as rear speakers, but you can do it if you want (and if your wallet supports $1,000 worth of rears).

Just because you can’t afford them doesn’t mean they’re overpriced.

I’ve always been of the mind that the entry-level Sonos One (and the Play:1 before it) always boxed above its weight. A single speaker is surprisingly loud, and a stereo pair makes things that much better. Cheap? No. But, for me, worth it. And our first impressions of the new Sonos Era 100 and Era 300 note how they solve some problems. Android users are no longer shut out of Trueplay tuning. They’ve finally added Bluetooth.

The only reason to say the new Era 100 and Era 300 are “overpriced” or cost “too much” is if they go so far as to emulate Apple and do their best impression of a HomePod. That is if they do their jobs pretty well, but price themselves out of the market. The HomePod did that in its first iteration and had to go on vacation. And it remains to be seen whether Apple’s recent reincarnation will be successful.

If Sonos doesn’t sell enough, perhaps they were overpriced.

All this early moaning — the speakers are available for presale now and will be in stores on March 28 — also forgets one other thing. Companies can always bring the price down.

For what it’s worth, that’s what I think may happen. At least I hope it is. Because I haven’t preordered an Era 100 yet. It just costs too much.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Bose kills off its Sport Open Earbuds as new players enter the category
Simon Cohen
By Simon Cohen
October 25, 2022
Bose Sport Open Earbuds

Bose has decided to pull the plug on its Sport Open Earbuds, a set of wireless earbuds that sit on your ear instead of inside it, according to a report from The Verge and confirmed by Bose. The move comes less than two years after the product's debut. The remainder of Bose's Sport Open Earbuds is now discounted to $119 (down from its regular $199 price) until all of the inventory has been sold.

The Sport Open Earbuds were the first to try something entirely new for the wireless earbuds market. Instead of placing an earbud inside your ear, or pressed up against your ear canal, they perch on top of your ears, with a portion of the C-shaped device wrapped around the back of your ears. The design has one major strength: it lets you hear the outside world as clearly as you do when not wearing any earbuds at all.

Read more
Victrola’s new turntable is a plug-and-play vinyl solution for Sonos fans
Simon Cohen
By Simon Cohen
September 23, 2022
Victrola Stream Carbon.

Victrola, a company that's best-known for its affordable and fun retro and suitcase-style record players, has created a new turntable designed expressly for vinyl fans who also own Sonos wireless speakers. The $800 Victrola Stream Carbon looks nothing like the company's other models, with a minimalist, clean style and a distinctive, illuminated volume knob. Under the hood, it has something that no other turntable currently offers: a way to connect directly to Sonos speakers over Wi-Fi or Ethernet, with no middle-man hardware like the Sonos Port.

Once it's set up, the Stream Carbon will show up in the Sonos app as an audio source, which can be played across any speakers or other components in your Sonos system. You can change the volume using the Sonos app, or with that cool volume knob on the Stream's front panel.

Read more
Sonos finally has a smaller, more affordable wireless subwoofer
Simon Cohen
By Simon Cohen
September 13, 2022
Sonos Sub Mini in white.

Following months of speculation, Sonos has announced the Sub Mini, a smaller and more affordable wireless subwoofer that works with the company's collection of wireless speakers and soundbars. It will be available starting October 6, in both black and white versions, for $429.

The new addition to the Sonos lineup is targeted at those with small-to-medium-sized rooms who want better low-end sound. It will be particularly well-suited to people who own the company's smaller soundbars like the Sonos Beam and Sonos Ray, for which the existing $749 Sonos Sub was a poor match both in price and power. In true Sonos fashion, you'll be able to pair the Sub Mini with almost any combination of Sonos products, with the exception of the company's portable speakers, the Move, and the Roam.

Read more