  1. Home Theater
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

The Sonos Roam speaker just got a major connectivity fix

By

Sonos today rolled out an update that targets one speaker and one speaker only — and it may well drastically improve the super-popular (and very portable) Sonos Roam.

There actually are four fixes in Update 13.3, which is available now via all of Sonos’ platforms, which includes Android, iOS, iPad OS, MacOS, Windows 8 and up, and Amazon Fire OS 7 and up. Half of the bullet points tackle battery life specifically, which has been a sore spot for Roam owners from the get-go. And battery most certainly is an important feature of a portable speaker, second only to sound quality — especially for one that costs $179 at retail. (Now’s a good time to remind everyone that Sonos speakers have gotten a little more expensive of late.)

Sonos Roam
Simon Cohen / Digital Trends

Here’s exactly what you have to look forward to in the update:

  • Better power management “to help extend Roam’s battery life when it’s not actively being used.”
  • You’ll now be alerted if you’re trying to charge the Roam with an underpowered charger.
  • You can now wake the Roam via the top playback buttons ,as well as with the main power button.
  • If you have two Roams in a stereo pair, they’ll reconnect automatically if one unexpectedly drops and then reconnects to the network.

Those definitely are some improvements you’re going to want to get onto your Roam ASAP. And that bit about being alerted if the charger isn’t powerful enough is perhaps more important than it seems at first, since not all USB-C chargers are created equal.

To get the update onto the Sonos Roam itself, you’ll first need to update your Sonos app on any of the available platforms, and then update your full system from there.

Editors' Recommendations

When is my phone getting Android 12?

oneplus nord n10 5g versus pixel 4a back comparison

How to play Kena: Bridge of Spirits on PC

Kena holding rock in Kena: Bridge of Spirits.

Apple iPhone 14 rumors continue, revealing bigger screen, 48MP camera

Renders purportedly showing off the pink iPhone 14 and its notchless front.

How to cancel HBO Max

HBO Max Home Theater TV

Amazon refreshes the Kindle Paperwhite with USB-C and bigger screens

The Amazon Kindle Paperwhote 2021 edition and its cover cases.

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands has some very convoluted pre-order bonuses

A banshee from Tiny Tina's Wonderlands.

Here’s everything that’s new in Microsoft Office 2021

microsoft office 365 deal hp january 2021 personal

Whatever you do, don’t buy a MacBook Pro right now

2015 MacBook Pro

Best cheap Verizon Fios new customer deals for September 2021

Fios TV Package

Apple iOS 15 features that aren’t available at launch

Multiple iPhone 13 screens showing iOS15.

Best cheap Asus laptop deals for September 2021

asus zenbook 14 ux425 review 2020 07

First Alder Lake gaming benchmarks leak — here’s why you shouldn’t believe them

Render of Intel Alder Lake chip.

The best documentaries on Amazon Prime Video right now

Michael Moore visits France in Sicko.