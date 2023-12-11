Sonos speakers and soundbars are discounted for the Holidays

For some of the best soundbar deals as well as speaker deals, Best Buy is the place to go thanks to its many discounts on Sonos speakers and soundbars. There are savings of up to $181 on some of the most highly-sought after Sonos devices around. With many on sale, we suggest hitting the button below to see the full wealth of what’s out there. However, if you need a little more guidance, keep reading while we take you through some of the highlights currently available.

What to shop for in the Best Buy Sonos sale

Sonos makes some of the best soundbars around while also being one of the best speaker brands. One significant highlight in the sale is the which is currently $199 reduced from $249. A $50 saving makes one of the best speakers around that much more tempting. It offers superb sonic sound with detailed stereo separation and deep bass at any volume. It’s compact enough to place anywhere in your home while still offering a wide soundstage and great sound quality. It’s also easy to use thanks to touch controls, speedy setup, and extensive support for streaming music from any service or other device.

If you’d prefer a soundbar to place under your TV, check out the . It costs $719 reduced from $900, so it’s available at a massive discount. One of the best Dolby Atmos soundbars around, it’s a truly premium experience with customized sound via TruePlay which is able to adapt and optimize the sound of the speaker to the unique acoustics of your living space. It also has a sweet Speech Enhancement mode that is able to clarify dialogue when characters talk quietly, while its eleven high-performance drivers power a truly immersive Dolby Atmos experience. It’s a great investment for home cinema fans.

For something cheaper, consider the for $149 reduced from $199. The portable smart speaker is small yet offers big sound with precision-engineered acoustics which create richly detailed sound. Rugged, it’s rated IP67 and can handle drops while also being waterproof for up to three feet for 30 minutes. A long-lasting 10 hour battery is useful while you can always hold it near the wireless charger to get it back up to scratch. It’s perfect for a speaker you want to take from room to room or out and about with you.

These are just some of the highlights of the Sonos sale going on at Best Buy right now. If you’re looking for premium sound for less, you need to check out the sale for yourself and see what suits you the most. You’re sure to be delighted with whatever you buy once you tap the button below.

