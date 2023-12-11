 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Sonos speakers and soundbars are discounted for the Holidays

Jennifer Allen
By
Sonos Move Smart Portable Wi-Fi and Bluetooth Speaker.
Sonos

For some of the best soundbar deals as well as speaker deals, Best Buy is the place to go thanks to its many discounts on Sonos speakers and soundbars. There are savings of up to $181 on some of the most highly-sought after Sonos devices around. With many on sale, we suggest hitting the button below to see the full wealth of what’s out there. However, if you need a little more guidance, keep reading while we take you through some of the highlights currently available.

What to shop for in the Best Buy Sonos sale

Sonos makes some of the best soundbars around while also being one of the best speaker brands. One significant highlight in the sale is the which is currently $199 reduced from $249. A $50 saving makes one of the best speakers around that much more tempting. It offers superb sonic sound with detailed stereo separation and deep bass at any volume. It’s compact enough to place anywhere in your home while still offering a wide soundstage and great sound quality. It’s also easy to use thanks to touch controls, speedy setup, and extensive support for streaming music from any service or other device.

If you’d prefer a soundbar to place under your TV, check out the . It costs $719 reduced from $900, so it’s available at a massive discount. One of the best Dolby Atmos soundbars around, it’s a truly premium experience with customized sound via TruePlay which is able to adapt and optimize the sound of the speaker to the unique acoustics of your living space. It also has a sweet Speech Enhancement mode that is able to clarify dialogue when characters talk quietly, while its eleven high-performance drivers power a truly immersive Dolby Atmos experience. It’s a great investment for home cinema fans.

Related

For something cheaper, consider the for $149 reduced from $199. The portable smart speaker is small yet offers big sound with precision-engineered acoustics which create richly detailed sound. Rugged, it’s rated IP67 and can handle drops while also being waterproof for up to three feet for 30 minutes. A long-lasting 10 hour battery is useful while you can always hold it near the wireless charger to get it back up to scratch. It’s perfect for a speaker you want to take from room to room or out and about with you.

These are just some of the highlights of the Sonos sale going on at Best Buy right now. If you’re looking for premium sound for less, you need to check out the sale for yourself and see what suits you the most. You’re sure to be delighted with whatever you buy once you tap the button below.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Deals Writer
Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 10 years of experience. She primarily writes about the best deals coverage…
The best OLED TV of 2023 is $500 off for a limited time
The LG C3 Series OLED 4K TV in a living room.

One of the highlights of the TV deals online at the moment is being able to save $500 off the LG C3 55-inch OLED TV. Usually $1,800, it’s down to $1,300 when you buy direct from LG, so you’re saving a considerable amount here. A highly regarded TV in many ways, it’s sure to be a big hit for anyone who wants to kit out their living room with a great TV. Not sure if it’s the one for you? Take a look at what we have to say about it below.

Why you should buy the LG C3 55-inch OLED TV
One of the best OLED TVs around, LG knows how to get the most out of OLED panels. In fact, we named the C3 the best overall OLED TV for 2023. With the LG C3 55-inch OLED TV, you get the beauty of self-lit pixels ensuring that you can enjoy deep blacks and vibrant colors all on the same screen. The C3 also has brightness booster functionality so it continues to offer a great visual experience, even in awkward lighting conditions. Even in well-lit rooms, the TV looks gorgeous.

Read more
Sony WH-1000XM5, ‘the best headphones, period,’ are on sale
The Sony WH-1000-XM5 on top of a book for study, next to a notebook and pen.

Amazon has one of the best headphone deals for the audiophile in your life: $72 off the latest Sony WH-1000XM5 noise cancelling headphones. Usually $400, they’re down to $328 for a limited time making now the ideal time to buy. Truly tremendous headphones, you should know by now that they’re worth the money, but if you still need some further insight, read on while we take you through things.

Why you should buy the Sony WH-1000XM5
“The best headphones, period” according to our guide to the best headphones, the Sony WH-1000XM5 are a true delight to use. Sony knows how to make phenomenal headphones using a similar design to the XM4 and building upon that success.

Read more
These Sony wireless noise-canceling headphones are $100 today
Sony WH-CH720N Noise Canceling Headphones on the ground

For those who are looking for cheap headphone deals with active noise cancellation, you can't go wrong with the Sony WH-CH720N. They're pretty affordable at their original price of $150, but Best Buy's $50 discount pulls their price down to just $100. We're not sure how much time is remaining on this offer though, so if you want these noise-canceling headphones, you're going to have to proceed with the purchase right away to be able to take advantage of the savings. If you don't act fast, there's a chance that you miss out.

Why you should buy the Sony WH-CH720N wireless headphones
The Sony WH-CH720N wireless headphones are affordable, but they come with active noise cancellation, which is one of the features highlighted in our headphone buying guide. Their Dual Noise Sensor technology blocks all unwanted sound, but you they also offer an adjustable Ambient Sound mode with 20 level settings so you can listen to your surroundings and your music at the same time. The Sony WH-CH720N also have Adaptive Sound Control, which automatically adjusts Ambient Sound settings depending on where you are and what you're doing.

Read more