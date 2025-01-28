 Skip to main content
The best midrange Sony TV just got a $600 discount

Sony Bravia 8 OLED
Everyone wants a bright and colorful TV that lasts a long time, but the reality with many models is less than compelling. TVs don’t last as long as they used to, which is why it’s more important than ever to stick with a brand that’s going to treat you well. And in our book, you really can’t go wrong when you go with Sony. And right now, when you purchase the Sony 65-inch Bravia 7 Series QLED TV through Best Buy, Walmart, Crutchfield, and other retailers, you’ll only pay $1,398. At full price, this model sells for $2,000, so you’re saving over $600.

We tested the Sony Bravia 7 Series not too long ago, and reviewer Caleb Denison said: “The Bravia 7 has insanely great picture quality.”

Why you should buy the Sony Bravia 7 Series

Thanks to impressive mini-LED backlighting and local dimming, quantum dots, and Sony’s unbeatable picture processing, the Bravia 7 QLED delivers exceptional picture quality. You can expect powerful brightness levels, rich colors, and terrific 4K upscaling on top of numerous gaming features (like VRR and ALLM) and HDR capabilities. The Bravia 7 also features HDMI 2.1 connectivity on ports 3 and 4, which bodes well for those of us looking to hook up a PS5 or Xbox to the new TV.

Google TV supports the Bravia 7 for all things UI and streaming. You’ll have an immense library of apps to choose from, including popular entertainment meccas like Netflix and Disney+, as well as Chromecast capabilities for wirelessly beaming content from a phone or tablet to your Sony TV.

We’re not sure how long this sale is going to last, so if you’ve been shopping around for a new 65-inch, today is your lucky day. Save over $600 when you purchase the Sony 65-inch Bravia 7 Series QLED TV through Best Buy, Walmart, Crutchfield, and other retailers. We also recommend checking out our roundup of the best QLED TV deals and best 65-inch TV deals for even more discounts on top TVs!

