 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. News

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Spotify teams with Bandsintown to make getting live tickets easier

Phil Nickinson
By
Event listing for Chappel Roan on Spotify, seen on an iPhone.
Spotify has integrated Bandsintown to make it easier to see when and where your favorite act is playing — and to get tickets. Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

It’s not an uncommon situation: You’re doing your thing on Spotify, listening to whatever it is the kids listen to these days, and you want to know where that band is playing. And whether you can get tickets. Both of those things are a little easier now that Spotify has teamed up with Bandsintown.

You won’t necessarily see the integration for every artist — or even exclusively for a single artist. (The example Spotify and Bandsintown are using shows events from both Bandsintown and directly from that other master of tickets.) But if you love live music, Bandsintown is pretty indispensable these days anyway.

Recommended Videos

“Our partnership with Bandsintown reinforces our commitment to help artists connect with and monetize their fanbases,” Jon Ostrow, Associate Director of Growth & Discovery, Live Events at Spotify, said in a press release. “With more concert listings and data directly sourced from artists, this integration gives artists more control to update their tour schedules on Spotify and ultimately improves the fan experience of discovering and purchasing tickets.”

Related

Bandsintown has more than 1.5 million shows listed from some 600,000 artists in more than 150 countries. And the whole idea with the partnership is to get butts in seats. (Or in the pit. Whichever you prefer.)

“Bandsintown is on a mission to help artists get discovered and sell out shows,” said Fabrice Sergent, co-founder and managing partner of Bandsintown. “With Spotify on board, we are bringing artists and fans closer in a world where every show counts, and every fan matters.”

In a press release, the two companies said that Spotify had increased impressions by more than 10 times over the past year. Spotify reported having 602 million monthly active users at the end of 2023.

You’ll see the Bandsintown integration whether you’re on Spotify Premium or the free tier.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Phil Nickinson
Phil Nickinson
Section Editor, Audio/Video
Phil spent the 2000s making newspapers with the Pensacola (Fla.) News Journal, the 2010s with Android Central and then the…
Roku looks to make live sports easier to find
Live sports on Roku.

One of the biggest pain points when it comes to watching live sports these days is just figuring out where to watch things. And it doesn't matter if you've got cable or satellite, or if you're streaming everything. Some events are on linear networks like ESPN, or the broadcast affiliates. Others are spread across the multiple streaming services, like ESPN+ (tons of sports), Paramount+ (soccer, mostly), Peacock (the British Premier League), and more. Thursday night NFL games are on Amazon Prime Video. Even Apple is getting into the game, with the MLS switching to Apple TV+ in 2023.

Roku users are about to get a little help from their platform of choice, with a new top-level menu item that shares a name with the brilliant 1983 Huey Lewis and the News album.

Read more
Hulu Live and the Disney Bundle are getting more expensive
Hulu app icon on Roku.

It's officially price increase season. Hulu has announced via emails and on its website that Hulu with Live TV — which also includes Disney+ and ESPN+ to become the full "Disney Bundle" — will increase in price from $70 a month to $75 a month beginning December 8, 2022.

And if you have the Disney Bundle without live TV, you can expect that price to increase from $14 a month to $15 on that same date.

Read more
Hulu With Live TV is getting more expensive; will YouTube TV follow suit?
Hulu on Roku.

Here we go again. Hulu With Live TV -- currently the No. 1 livestreaming service in the United States with 4 million subscribers -- is increasing prices starting December 21. Starting then, you'll have to pay $70 a month for the service, which also includes access to the full Hulu on-demand catalog. That's $5 more a month than the current price.

It's the latest in a continuing trend for streaming services, which often see price increases every year or so. Hulu With Live TV last increased things in November 2020, bringing it in line with its closest competitor, YouTube TV, which (for now) remains at $65 a month. FuboTV, which has about a quarter of the subscribers, also costs $65 a month.

Read more