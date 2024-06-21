 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. News

Spotify adds new, cheaper Basic plan without the audiobooks

By
Spotify app on iPhone.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

Spotify on Friday announced that it’s adding a new Basic tier to its streaming music plans that costs $11 per month and that removes the monthly audiobook listening time.

The new Spotify Basic plan, which is available only to U.S. subscribers at the moment, strips away access to the 15 hours a month of audiobooks and gives subscribers access to just music and podcasts, which users uninterested in audiobooks might appreciate.

Recommended Videos

Spotify earlier in June announced its second price increase in less than a year that saw the price of its Premium plan go up from $11 to $12 per month, its Duo plan go from $15 to $17 per month, and its Family plan go from $17 to $20 a month. It was reported by Bloomberg back in April that the price hike was to help offset the cost of adding audiobooks to its roster, a move that has made it the second largest provider of audiobooks next to Audible. This new Basic plan is a throwback to the $11-per-month Premium plan, sans audiobooks.

On the flipside, in March Spotify announced a new $10-per-month Audiobooks Access plan that avid readers can opt for if audiobooks are all they want. The plan includes 15 hours of audiobook listening a month, but is not completely devoid of music — it comes with access to Spotify’s ad-supported music service, too.

It’s likely (we can only hope) that this won’t be the last time this year that Spotify announces new plans or pricing. The Sweden-based music streamer keeps toying with the idea of adding a “HiFi” plan, which was teased earlier this month as reports that a new $5-per-month hi-res audio “add-on” was inbound for the end of the year.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Derek Malcolm
Derek Malcolm
Contributing Editor, A/V
Derek Malcolm is a Toronto-based technology journalist, editor, and content specialist whose work has appeared in…
What is Deezer? Features, pricing, and music quality explained
Deezer app on an iPhone 15 Pro.

We're all familiar with music streaming platforms such as Spotify and Apple Music. While these streaming giants are widely used, there are other platforms you can choose from. However, we need to ask ourselves if any music streamer offers extra features for its listeners, particularly in terms of audio quality and personalized recommendations. One does, and it is called .

Deezer has been around for almost two decades and is a platform that prioritizes premium sound quality while still being affordable for most people. There is a lot to know about Deezer, so we have created this helpful guide to give you a solid idea of the platform.
What is Deezer?

Read more
Amazon Music follows Spotify’s lead with Maestro, an AI-based playlist creator
Amazon Music Maestro AI playlist generator.

Earlier in April, Spotify launched a new feature that lets users create AI-based playlists. Starting today, Amazon now offering a similar feature known as Maestro within its Amazon Music service as a beta experience to a select set of users in the U.S.

Much like Spotify's AI playlist tool, which is currently only available to Spotify Premium users in Australia and the U.K., getting Maestro to generate a new playlist is as easy as entering a short string of text -- with or without emojis.

Read more
Spotify’s new AI Playlist feature uses text prompts to curate playlists
Spotify AI Playlist logo.

Spotify already has one of the best music discovery and playlist creation UIs in the biz, so where does the world's biggest music streaming service have left to go? Why, AI text prompts, of course. That's right, Spotify has announced that it is beta testing a new AI Playlist feature that will allow users to use text descriptions to curate playlists.

Available to Spotify Premium users in Australia and the U.K (for now) on Android and iOS devices, the AI Playlist feature can be found in the app's "Your Library" section, where you'll be able to tap the "+" icon to find the new AI Playlist (beta) menu. Here, you can select one of the premade suggested prompts or you can get creative and type in your own.

Read more