CBS releases the first photo from 'Star Trek: Discovery' series

The first episode of Star Trek premiered over 50 years ago, and the beloved sci-fi franchise is now scheduled to return with a new series in 2017 on CBS’ stand-alone streaming service, CBS All Access, for those in the U.S. and Canada, and on Netflix for international audiences.

CBS unveiled the first teaser for its new Star Trek series in early 2016, and the show’s official title was revealed to be Star Trek: Discovery during Comic-Con International in San Diego in summer 2016. Since then, there have been many strange twists and turns, including the exit of series creator and showrunner Bryan Fuller (Hannibal, American Gods), leaving many Star Trek fans wondering exactly how the series will look under new showrunners Gretchen Berg and Aaron Harberts (Pushing Daisies), and how it will fit into the Star Trek TV universe.

Discovery was originally slated for a January 2017 release, but the network has repeatedly pushed the premiere date back to an unspecified date in mid- or late 2017 (or later). Still, that hasn’t seemed to dampen fans’ excitement (or curiosity) for this latest entry into the hallowed franchise. Here’s everything we know about Star Trek: Discovery so far.

First photo

In May 2017, CBS released an official photo from Star Trek: Discovery, offering fans — and curious audiences — their first look at the series.

The image features Michelle Yeoh (left) as Captain Philippa Georgiou and Sonequa Martin-Green (right) as First Officer Michael Burnham. The duo is pictured in desert attire, gazing out over what appears to be a relatively bleak, barren landscape.

No Worf for you

After a rumor indicated that Discovery would feature Star Trek: The Next Generation actor Michael Dorn playing an ancestor of his original character, Worf, the actor quickly — and officially — refuted the report.

Speaking to TrekMovie.com, Dorn’s publicist said there were “a couple of conversations with producers last summer” about a potential role on Discovery, but there are currently “no plans for him to appear at this time” on the series.

While that still leaves some uncertainty about whether he’ll appear in the show, a theater and art critic attending a recent speaking event that featured Dorn expanded on both his likely absence from the series, and the reasons behind it.

“I can tell you with 100-percent certainty that Mr. Dorn did not say he was going to be on the new Star Trek show,” said Orlando Sentinel critic Matt Palm of comments the actor made regarding Discovery during a recent event. “In fact, he went to great lengths explaining why he would not be on the new show: That there had been interest expressed, but he was not offered enough money. He said they had offered him less than 1 percent of what he made in his last contract as Worf.”

Premiering … eventually?

The question as to just when fans will finally get to see the first episode of Star Trek: Discovery is seemingly getting murkier by the week, and now CBS appears uncertain that the frequently delayed series will premiere in the fall of 2017 (at least eight months after its originally slated premiere date).

CBS CEO Les Moonves indicated in a February 2017 conference call with investors that the series would debut in the late summer or early fall, but that timeline now appears to be more flexible. CBS Interactive President Marc DeBevoise recently told Vulture that the network was “not tied to any specific release date,” and the show will “be there when we’re ready to do it, and when we feel it’s in a great place.”

When asked whether the show will premiere in the fall, DeBevoise simply said, “We’re not stating.”

Boldly going … where, exactly?

CBS is keeping many of the story details for Star Trek: Discovery under wraps, but we do know that the series will be set about 10 years before the original series. The first teaser promised “new crews,” “new villains,” “new heroes,” and “new worlds” — and we’ve since learned that we’ll see something that unfolds within the “Prime” canon of the established Star Trek universe, but not tied to the events in the movies.

Fuller told CNN the series’ placement between the four-season prequel series Star Trek: Enterprise and the original 1966 series “gives us an opportunity to bridge the gap between Enterprise and the original series,”

During San Diego Comic-Con, another teaser for the series was released — this one featuring the “test flight” of the U.S.S. Discovery, the space-traveling base of operations for the cast.

During September 2016’s Mission New York convention for Star Trek fans, Fuller shed some light on how the ship got its name.

“This ship is called the Discovery for a few reasons,” said Fuller. “Not the least of which is Stanley Kubrick’s contribution to the Discovery on 2001: A Space Odyssey, NASA’s vessel the Discovery, and also the sense of discovery.”

Noting a particular relationship between the word and the sci-fi series’ fandom, Fuller added that another reason for the ship’s name is “what the word ‘discovery’ means to Star Trek audiences who have been promised a future by Gene Roddenberry where we come together as a planet and seek new worlds and new alien races to explore and understand and collaborate with.”

Harry Mudd, I presume?

A March 2017 casting announcement offered a pretty significant call-back to the franchise’s past, with The Office actor Rainn Wilson slated to play original series character Harry Mudd.

Variety reportecd that Wilson will play the interstellar con man who made his 1966 debut in the first season of the original Star Trek series. The character, who was initially portrayed by Roger C. Carmel, would go on to appear in several subsequent episodes of the series and its spinoffs over the years.

Also cast around the same time were The OA and Outlander actor Jason Isaacs (pictured below) as Starfleet Captain Lorca of the U.S.S. Discovery, and Longmire actress Mary Wiseman as Tilly, a Starfleet cadet.