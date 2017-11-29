SVS pumps out high-quality low frequencies with its new 4000 Series subwoofers

If you’re not satisfied with just watching a movie or listening to a song, but would also prefer to feel them, a quality subwoofer is a key part of that experience. As we’ve seen before, SVS knows its way around a subwoofer, and with its latest models in the new 4000 Series, it’s bringing impressive performance at a price lower than many of its competitors in the same class.

The 4000 Series consists of three different models, all of which are powered by a Sledge STA-1200D amplifier, providing 1,200 watts RMS and 4,000-plus watts peak power. This is combined with a DSP chip from Analog Devices that SVS says is the most sophisticated ever used in a home audio subwoofer. This makes for low end that comes across exactly as the musical artist or film’s director intended.

“While the rest of the industry is chasing benchmarks SVS established with the 16-Ultra series, we raised the bar and redefined what is possible at even lower price points, taking the finest technology available and applying it in a way that lets more people than ever enjoy the breathtaking benefits of reference-quality bass,” SVS President and Managing Partner Gary Yacoubian said in a statement. “Audiophiles and home theater fans who understand high performance audio will recognize what a genuine accomplishment the 4000 Series is after the first bassline drops or action movie erupts to life. And for the price, there’s simply nothing in the same area code.”

All the technology in the world isn’t going to sound great if the cabinet isn’t solid, so SVS built the 4000 Series’ cabinets out of double-thick medium-density fibreboard. The 13.5-inch drive unit inside weighs nearly 40 pounds, so the cabinet uses rigid internal bracing to make sure the speaker is properly supported. This also prevents unwanted resonance, no matter how deep the low frequencies go or how loud they get.

The SVS SB-4000 is a sealed cabinet design and is also the most affordable, coming in a Premium Black Ash finish for $1,500 or a Piano Gloss Black Finish for $1,600. The PB-4000 model is a ported cabinet and comes in Premium Black Ash for $1,900 or Piano Gloss Black for $2,000. Finally, the PC-4000 is also a ported cabinet, but this one is a cylindrical design that comes in Piano Gloss Black for $1,800.

For more information on the SVS 4000 Series subwoofers, see the company’s website. Subwoofer performance can vary greatly depending on where in a room they are placed, so be sure to check out our tips on subwoofer placement and setup to make sure you’re getting the most out of yours.