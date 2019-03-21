Digital Trends
Home Theater

TCL drops the price of its 75-inch 6-Series 4K Roku TV to $1,500

Simon Cohen
By

TCL 6-Series Roku TVMarch is traditionally one of the best times of year to pick up a new TV, thanks to deep discounts as new inventory rolls in. We’ve already seen big price drops from LG and Vizio, and now it’s TCL’s turn. The company has reduced its monster 75-inch 6-Series Roku TV to $1,500, which is $300 less than its regular price.  It’s the lowest price yet for this particular model and an awesome deal on such a big screen. It’s a limited-time deal and it ends on April 6 or when quantities run out.

But size isn’t the only reason to grab this deal. The TCL 6-Series is an outstanding value even before any discounts are applied. When we reviewed the 55- and 65-inch models in 2018, we found lots of impressive features. We issued a score of 8/10 and gave it our Editors’ Choice award. As a Roku TV, it already has a headstart on a lot of the competition, with a smart TV interface that is among the best we’ve ever used. Many smart TV makers offer up built-in streaming apps for services like Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon, but they often feel like afterthoughts, and not central to the TV experience. With Roku’s TV OS, it’s the opposite: The Roku channels take center stage, and all of the TV’s other functions are neatly handled by the simple Roku remote. Add to this the availability of voice commands via the remote’s mic button (and Alexa or Google Assistant if you prefer) and you have a nearly perfect user experience.

Picture quality is equally impressive. With 4K resolution, support for both HDR10 and Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, and an 800-nit peak brightness, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a 75-inch TV with better specs, even at double the price of the 6-Series. When it comes to contrast, the 6-Series is in the company with the very best QLED TVs from Samsung and is only significantly bested by OLED TVs from LG and Sony. The same is true for its colors. The 6-Series boasts more than 1 billion colors in its palette, which means its HDR performance is going to impress you, regardless of the source material.

Just about the only thing missing from this huge TV is a surround-sound speaker package. But with the money you’re saving, maybe now’s the right time to invest in one of those, too.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Looking to upgrade? These are the best iPhone deals for March 2019
Up Next

Make some time for the best smartwatch deals for March 2019
best superbowl tv deals sony xbr850f
Deals

Amazon drops price of 65-inch Sony 4K Smart TV by $300 for March Madness

You can get a fantastic 65-inch Sony LED TV for $300 off right now, in what's best described as the perfect TV deal to lead you and your living room into this year's March Madness tournament.
Posted By Parker Hall
2019 lg oled tvs prices release dates revealed tv couple
Home Theater

2019 LG OLED TVs with AirPlay 2, HomeKit support coming in April

LG has revealed the prices and release dates of the first batch of 2019 OLED TVs with A.I. ThinQ. The new W9 wallpaper OLED TVs will arrive in June, while the E9 and C9 OLED TVs will start rolling out in April.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
tcl 55s405
Deals

Amazon slashes prices on TCL’s already affordable 4K Roku Smart TVs

If you're on a budget, some of the fancier models might seem way out of reach, but that doesn't mean you can't still get a solid TV at an affordable price. Amazon is dropping TCL 4K TV prices as low as $250 right now.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
vizio p series p65 f1 review 5
Home Theater

The best TVs you can buy right now, from budget to big screen

Looking for a new television? In an oversaturated market, buying power is at an all-time high, but you'll need to cut through the rough to find a diamond. We're here to help with our picks for the best TVs of 2019.
Posted By Caleb Denison
Game of Thrones theories season 7
Movies & TV

Study up for season 8 with the best Game of Thrones theories

Season 8 of Game of Thrones is still on the horizon, meaning there's still time to brush up on the best theories about the show. Whether you're one of the last adherents of the Cleganebowl or a King Aerys truther, here are our top theories.
Posted By Will Nicol
dolby atmos movies
Home Theater

The best Dolby Atmos movies for your home theater sound as good as they look

If you've got your hands on some sweet Dolby Atmos gear, the next step is to find films that take advantage of it. These are our picks in several genres for the best Dolby Atmos movies currently available on Blu-ray and streaming services.
Posted By Ryan Waniata
how to replace a lost or broken airpod charging case apple airpods 0001 review
Product Review

Simple and reliable, Apple's AirPods are among the best fully wireless earbuds

Apple’s AirPods wireless headphones have dominated the market essentially since they hit stores in December 2016. Though not without some faults, they cracked the connectivity code to rank among the best fully wireless earbuds you can…
Posted By Caleb Denison
Computing

Great PC speakers don't need to break the bank. These are our favorites

Not sure which PC speakers work best with your computer? Here are the best computer speakers on the market, whether you're working with a tight budget or looking to rattle your workstation with top-of-the-line audio components.
Posted By Jon Martindale
Denon 4K A/V receiver sale
Deals

Building a 4K home theater? Grab a discounted Denon A/V receiver from Amazon

Denon makes some of the best 4K A/V receivers on the market, and a handful of Denon’s latest models are on sale on Amazon now. If you’ve been thinking about building a home theater and are looking for a 4K receiver that doesn’t cost…
Posted By Lucas Coll
new apple airpods wireless charging 2019 3
Home Theater

Apple’s new AirPods bring only minor updates to the much-loved originals

Apple has announced its new AirPods, the much-anticipated follow-up to Apple's wildly popular AirPods. With optional wireless charging and hands-free Siri, it's a minor update, but a welcome one.
Posted By Simon Cohen
Apple AirPods review
Home Theater

Here are some common AirPods problems, and how to fix them

Apple’s AirPods are among the best fully wireless earbuds we’ve seen, but they’re not perfect. If you’re having trouble, take a look at our guide to the most common problems and what you can do to fix them.
Posted By Parker Hall
UFC Fight Night 146 on ESPN Plus
Home Theater

ESPN Plus scores the exclusive rights to UFC Pay-Per-View events

If MMA is your game, then ESPN Plus is now a very important player. The Disney-owned service locked up the exclusive rights to UFC Pay-Per-View events, a deal that will last through 2025 in the United States.
Posted By Simon Cohen
Staff Pick- NCAA-Kansas
Home Theater

Dish TV customers can access up to 13 NCAA March Madness games in 4K

If you're a basketball fan looking to get your fix of NCAA Championship action in 4K, Dish TV will be airing up to 13 of the tournament games in the ultra high-def format, starting on Tuesday.
Posted By Simon Cohen
xfinity ncaa smart lights home blub integration
Home Theater

Cheer for your favorite NCAA team and Xfinity will respond with matching lights

Screaming at your favorite team just became a lot more rewarding thanks to Comcast's Xfinity voice remote and some special NCAA commands that set your smart lightbulbs to your favorite team's colors.
Posted By Simon Cohen