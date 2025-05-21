Hurry! This 65-inch TCL won’t be 33% off forever

TCL has garnered quite a reputation for making affordable TVs that deliver great picture quality. At times, these budget-friendly sets even rival the picture you’ll get from brands like Samsung, Sony, or LG. One of these models is actually on sale this week.

While the sale lasts, you’ll be able to grab the TCL 65-inch QM7 Series 4K QLED for only $1,000. That’s a $500 markdown from the TV’s original $1,500 price.

Why you should buy the TCL QM7 Series

There’s nothing like a QLED TV for a bright home theater space, and the TCL QM7 is no exception. TCL’s QD-Mini technology brings impressive brightness levels to the table, so you won’t have to worry about sunlight or lamps ruining your TV picture. And thanks to the TV’s mini-LED backlighting, this LED-LCD has the kind of inky blacks typically found on top OLED TVs. That’s on top of TCL’s Halo Control System, which all but eliminates light bloom around darker objects.

You’ll also be treated to up to 2,500 local dimming zones and support for every HDR format, including Dolby Vision and HDR10+.

The TCL QM7 has a native 144Hz refresh rate, on top of ALLM support for reduced input lag when hooking up a game console or PC. TCL’s Auto Game Mode also gives you the fastest response times, ensuring you won’t miss a frame of action in your next round of Call of Duty!

Google TV OS is TCL’s UI and smart hub of choice, the latter of which grants you access to all kinds of apps and free live TV stations. You’ll even be able to use Google Assistant to search for movies and shows, and control smart home devices!

Save $500 on the 2025 TCL 65-inch QM7 Series 4K QLED when you buy right now, and be sure to take a look at our lists of the best TCL TV deals, best QLED TV deals, and best TV deals for even more markdowns on top TCL sets. You may also want to have a peek at our collection of the best TVs under $1,000.