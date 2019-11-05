V-Moda has added a new set of headphones to its arsenal of distinctly shaped cans. The M-200 might look a lot like the company’s other over-the-ear models like the Crossfade M-100 Master and the wireless Crossfade II, but V-Moda claims they deliver an entirely new level of audio performance for discerning listeners.

As V-Moda’s first reference studio headphone, the wired M-200 have been specifically tuned for musicians and studio producers. The company claims the result is “crystalline audio so clear and neutral that subtle nuances and flaws are easily distinguished.” From a specifications point of view, the M-200 look a lot like their Crossfade II stablemates: 50mm drivers using CCAW voice coils deliver a frequency response from 5Hz to 40kHz, which has earned them a Hi-Res Audio certification from the Japan Audio Society.

However, those numbers don’t reflect the fact that the M-200’s drivers are totally new, with a sound signature that is completely different from the M-100 Master and Crossfade II. V-Moda tells us that the build within the M-200 is designed specifically for studio listening. To capitalize on the capabilities of this design and the new drivers, the M-200 ship with a single-sided balanced analog audio cable which V-Moda says should reduce signal-to-noise ratios.

There’s also a slight update to the physical design. It’s hard to tell from the photos, but the M-200’s headband is slightly wider, offering more comfort for longer sessions. V-Moda claims it’s still as tough as ever, able to withstand lots of abuse, and flexible enough to be used with a single earcup while DJing. The earcup housings are larger and flatter than those of the Crossfade series, and the ear cushions are magnetically attached, making them easy to swap when the time comes.

Included with the M-200 are the same accessories that appear on most of the company’s line: A slightly larger and sleeker version of its Exoskeleton protective hard-shell carry case featuring vents for air circulation, an aramid fiber-reinforced SpeakEasy 1 -button cable with a microphone for use with smartphones, plus a headphone jack adapter and a carabiner.

V-Moda is continuing its tradition of offering customization options with the M-200. The outer earcup shields can be ordered in a variety of colors and patterns, and you can choose several options for the screws that keep the shields in place.

V-Moda is taking pre-orders for the M-200 now on its website and on Amazon.com, for delivery in mid-November. They come with a two-year warranty.

Updated at 10:53 PT: Included more specifics around the M-200’s drivers and design to indicate how they differ from V-Moda’s other models.

