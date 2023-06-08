Consistently one of the best places for TV deals, Walmart has a particularly great one in the form of this Vizio 65-inch M6 Series QLED 4K TV. Usually priced at $678, it’s down to $498 for a limited time so you save $180 off the regular price. From a reputable brand and offering a great size, there’s really no reason why this wouldn’t be an ideal option for many people. As always, stock is likely to be limited at this price so hit the buy button now if it sounds right to you.

Why you should buy the Vizio 65-inch M6 Series QLED 4K TV

Vizio is one of the best TV brands you can buy from, while remaining more affordable than some of the big hitters. In the case of the Vizio 65-inch M6 Series QLED 4K TV, you get fantastic use of QLED technology ensuring a billion hues of vibrant color. You also benefit from Dolby Vision Bright Mode so you can see more lifelike accuracy than before, along with fantastic color saturation, black detail, and brightness. The TV also supports HDR10/+ and HLG formats.

Matching some features you’d see from the best TVs around, the Vizio 65-inch M6 Series QLED 4K TV also has a full array backlight to ensure evenly distributed LEDs across the screen leading to superior light uniformity. There’s also Vizio’s IQ Active Processor with its superior picture processing and excellent 4K upscaling engine. Active Pixel Tuning helps with pixel-level brightness adjustments that tune contrast levels frame by frame, while there’s Dynamic Motion Rate 120 technology for fast-moving action.

For gamers, a V-Gaming Engine automatically optimizes the picture mode so you get the benefits of variable refresh rates and the M-Series’ lowest input lag. Three HDMI 2.1 ports prove useful for the latest consoles too.

Your streaming needs are covered by SmartCast with lightning-fast navigation of all your favorite apps with WatchFree+ giving you access to some content for free. Apple AirPlay 2 and Chromecast is built-in for easy casting between devices, while there’s Apple Home and Google Assistant support too.

Packed with features, the Vizio 65-inch M6 Series QLED 4K TV is a great TV for the price. Usually available at Walmart for $678, it’s down to $498 for a limited time only. Snap it up now before you miss out on the $180 saving.

