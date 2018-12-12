Share

While it’s generally true that Black Friday and Cyber Monday are the best pre-holiday deals on TVs, and other home entertainment gear, sometimes the deals keep on coming. Case in point: Vizio dropped some late-breaking and deeply discounted prices on some of its most desirable products, like 4K TVs and soundbar packages.

Some of these prices are only at certain retailers and they all have specific run times, so if you can’t find them online right away, be sure to check the details.

4K HDR TVs



E-Series 4K HDR SmartTV

That E might stand for “entry level,” or “economy,” but these 4K TVs are definitely not light on great features. They’ve got support for HDR’s many iterations, including Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HLG. Plus luminance is delivered from a full-array locally dimmed LED backlight, something we’ve come to associate with a higher-end HDTV.

You’ll find the 70-inch E70-F from $1,050 to as low as $780 (a $270 savings) at Target.

Active dates: December 16 – December 26

P-Series 4K HDR SmartTV

A step up from the E-series in both features and design, the P-series delivers that highly sought-after “all-image” look thanks to its insanely small bezel on the top and sides of the display. With the ability to reproduce over a billion colors at 1,000 nits of peak brightness, it makes for a great addition to any viewing space.

These models will be available at Sam’s Club, Target, and Walmart:

55-inch P55-F: Regularly $800, now $700 ($100 off)

Active dates: December 16 – December 24

55-inch (RED) P55RED-F: Regularly $800, now $700 ($100 off)

Active dates: December 18 – December 24

This model is available at Best Buy, Costco, Sam’s Club, Target, and Walmart:

75-inch P75-F: Regularly $2,000, now $1,800 or less ($200 off or more)

Active dates: December 20 – December 31

P-Series Quantum 4K HDR SmartTV

If you have been holding out for a premium 4K TV, Vizio’s P-series Quantum models definitely fit the bill. Highly detailed, 192 zones of locally dimmed backlighting, which can pump out a seriously bright, 2,000 nits of light, is paired with deep color accuracy, for a truly impressive image.

This model is available at Best Buy, Sam’s Club, Costco, Target, and Walmart:

65-inch PQ65-F: Regularly $2,100, now $1,900 ($200 off)

Active dates: December 20 – December 31

Soundbar packages

SB3621n-E 2.1 sound bar with subwoofer

The best thing about a soundbar is the way it can deliver convincing surround sound in a simple, easy-to-set-up package. It doesn’t get any simpler, or more affordable than this one. 2.1 sound, with the added convenience of Bluetooth. What more could you want?

Available at Best Buy, Sam’s Club, Target, and Walmart:

Regularly $150, now $130 (a $20 savings)

Active dates: December 14 – December 27

SB3651-E 5.1 Home Theater Sound Bar System

OK, now we’re talking real surround sound. This model pumps the front three channels through the meaty 36-inch soundbar, while the rear satellites pick up the remaining two surround channels. The included subwoofer is wireless and the setup includes a dedicated remote.

Available at Best Buy and Target:

Regularly $250, now $220 ($30 off)

Active dates: December 16 – December 29

or better yet…

at Costco, for $180 ($70 off)

Active dates: December 17 – December 31

SB36512-F Home Theater System with Dolby Atmos Support

It doesn’t get better than this — get the holy grail of surround sound with a Dolby Atmos-capable soundbar system. The soundbar includes the standard front channels (left, center, right), plus it also has the upward-firing Atmos drivers that bounce sound off the ceiling and back to the viewer to achieve Dolby Atmos’s signature “height” effect.

Available at Costco and Sam’s Club:

Regularly $500, now $300 ($200 off)

Active date: One day only on December 15