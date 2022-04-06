  1. Home Theater
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

The Weather Channel, G4 now live on YouTube TV

Phil Nickinson
By

A slew of new channels is now live on YouTube TV — including one of the more elusive weather options when it comes to streaming services. As promised, The Weather Channel is now available on the second-largest live streaming service in the United States. And along with it comes the rebirth of G4, with its new version of old nerd classics like Attack of the Show!, Ninja Warrior and Play.

The Weather Channel needs no introduction, of course. In addition to live weather news and radar, it has a plethora of shows that break down major world events and weather mishaps.

The Weather Channel as seen on YouTube TV.
Phil Nickinson/Digital Trends

G4 (which also has been known as G4TV), was the successor to TechTV before shutting down at the end of 2014. It is credited with launching the career of Olivia Munn, as well as other popular hosts like Kevin Pereira, Alison Haislip, Morgan Webb, Sara Jean Underwood, and others. The latest incarnation of G4 arrived in November 2021.

“Our fans have been asking, and we’re thrilled to join YouTube TV and deliver our premium linear entertainment to their audience,” Umar Hussain, Vice President of Content Distribution and Partnerships, G4, said in a press release. “As we continue to expand our presence everywhere to fans and gamers, the addition of YouTube TV will give the network and our partners a valuable vMVPD entry point for our highly-engaged audience on the digital forward, innovative service.”

Along with The Weather Channel and G4, other new additions to YouTube TV include Recipe.TV, JusticeCentral.TV, Comedy.TV — and the rebirth of G4.

If you’re using a custom channel listing in YouTube TV, you’ll need to enable the new channels manually. Otherwise, they should just appear automatically.

YouTube TV is believed to be the second-largest live streaming service in the U.S., behind Hulu With Live TV, which at last look had some 4.1 million paid subscribers. YouTube TV hasn’t given updated numbers since October 2020, when it said it had “more than 3 million” subscribers. YouTube TV costs $65 a month and includes support for up to six profiles on a single account (all of which are tied to Google accounts), unlimited DVR, and a wealth of shows available on demand.

YouTube TV is available on every major streaming platform, including Roku (despite recent disputes) and Amazon Fire TV, Android TV and Google TV, on various smart TV platforms, and in a web browser.

