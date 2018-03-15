Alexa and Cortana have thoughts on who will win March Madness

Share

March is well underway, and so too is the madness. The basketball tournament of the year has kicked off and here to offer her point of view is the perennially useful Alexa. While she may have had a bit of trouble in the last few weeks responding to your queries and stopping herself from laughing, it seems that all these issues are now in the past, and she is readier than ever to remind you of why you like her so much.

March Madness, the collegiate basketball tournament, kicked off on Thursday, March 15, and will continue through April 2. In total, 67 games will be played, and at the end, one school will be crowned champion. And if you correctly predict which one of these schools will emerge victoriously, you may come away with some extra dough. Although not all smart assistants are bold enough to make predictions, Alexa is making a bet on Villanova.

If you ask Amazon’s artificial intelligence-powered helper who she thinks will come out on top, she will tell you that Villanova’s powerful offense will help the team bring the trophy home. In order to hear this prediction for yourself, just ask Alexa, “Who will win March Madness?” Be warned though, you have to be quite precise in your queries — if you just ask, “Who will win the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament,” she won’t respond in the same way.

Unfortunately, Alexa also won’t help you with your bracket (though you wouldn’t be able to change your selections at this point anyway) — she will only tell you who she thinks will be the overall winner. It will still be up to you to figure out the order in which other teams are eliminated (though having a sense of who might be the last one standing could certainly be helpful).

Another smart assistant also getting in on the action is Microsoft’s Cortana. She pulls her data from the Bing web browser, and will actually offer a prediction on each and every game to be played. Alas, Cortana and Alexa don’t see eye-to-eye on their final predictions — the Microsoft smart assistant is going for the University of Virginia.

We will have to see which smart assistant (and basketball team) comes out on top, but in the meantime, enjoy March Madness.