Alexa’s basketball clairvoyance now extends to the NBA Finals

Just as she did for March Madness, Amazon’s Alexa is now making a prediction about who will come out on top in the NBA Finals. And seeing as Alexa correctly predicted that Villanova University would come out on top a few months ago, you may want to take her bet on the Warriors pretty seriously.

If you ask the smart assistant, “Who will win the NBA Finals this year?” you’ll be met with the following thesis: “Even with both conference finals going to game 7, these playoffs were over before they even started. I think the Warriors will win the playoffs pretty handily, and the rest of the league will spend the offseason trying to figure out what they will do to damper the dynasty.”

That is some pretty sophisticated sports analysis for an assistant that lives in your speaker and is generally tasked with helping you turn out your lights or play music.

But if you try to delve deeper into Alexa’s opinions, you may be a bit disappointed. Again, similar to her March Madness predictions, Alexa isn’t able to give you a sense of who she thinks will win each individual game. If you ask, “Alexa, who will be NBA MVP this season?” you will most likely be met with silence.

This, of course, is most likely because Alexa’s “opinion” is tied with most sports analysts in the industry these days. As Fortune noted, Alexa’s engineers most likely plugged in that response by scraping news feeds for similar questions and answers, much in the same way Alexa tells you about the stock market or your morning headlines.

We should also point out that Alexa is likely just a bit biased when it comes to her predictions. After all, the Warriors are based in Oakland, California, which is a bit closer to Alexa’s HQ of Seattle than Cleveland, the home of the Cavaliers. In any case, in a few more days, we’ll be able to see just how clairvoyant Alexa really is. After two games in, the Warriors lead the Cavaliers two games to none, and Game 3 is slated to take place on Wednesday, June 6.