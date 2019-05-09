Digital Trends
Amazon has cut prices by 28% to 43% for one day only on security cams from Kasa by TP-Link and Zmodo. Whether they’re placed on front porches to greet visitors and capture porch pirates in action or in a backyard garden so you can watch the deer eat your flowers, security cams are among the most popular smart home devices right now.

We’ve listed the Amazon one-day deals for smart security cameras. Whether you’re just starting to set up a smart home or want to build on an existing configuration, these three deals can help you save up to $52, but you have to act fast because they alls expire at 11:59 p.m. PT today.

Kasa Cam Outdoor by TP-Link — $52 off

1 of 3
amazon daily deal kasa and zmodo security cameras cam outdoor 3
amazon daily deal kasa and zmodo security cameras cam outdoor 2
amazon daily deal kasa and zmodo security cameras cam outdoor 1

The Kasa Cam Outdoor camera has the features that match most consumers’ “must-have” checklists.  The weatherproof security camera records video in 1080p Full HD resolution and includes night vision for livestreaming or more. You can access the Kasa Cam via an iOS or Android mobile app, and it also supports both Amazon Alexa and Google Home platforms. View live video or watch recordings stored in the cloud for up to two days without a subscription. More extended storage and viewing options are also available. The Kasa Cam can also be used inside, but when you mount it outside your home, you can set customizable alert zones that will start recording video and send an alert when the camera detects sound or motion. You can also talk with visitors or intruders with the camera’s two-way talk audio or activate the camera’s integrated siren.  If you want a closer look at what’s going on after you receive an alert, the Kasa Cam supports manual zoom with remote activation via the mobile app.

Normally priced $140, the Kasa Cam Outdoor by TP-Link is just $88 during this one-day sale. If you want an outdoor camera with two-way audio that works with the major smart home platforms, this Amazon Daily Deal is an excellent opportunity to save.

Zmodo ZM-SH75D001-WA 720p HD Mini WiFi Camera — $15 off

Zmodo’s ZM-SH75D001-WA 720p HD Mini Wi-Fi camera has two-way talk, night vision, and remote monitoring with a mobile app. The Mini’s 720p HD camera with a 115-degree horizontal field of view connects directly to your home Wi-Fi setup for secure remote access wherever you are (as long as you have internet access). When the camera’s motion detector starts video recording, it also sends an alert to the smartphone app. Zmodo saves alert video clips in the cloud, with free access for 36 hours and additional viewing options available by subscription for seven or 30 days. This camera is intended for indoor applications only.

Usually $35, the Zmodo ZM-SH75D001-WA 720p HD Mini WiFi Camera is only $20 during this sale. If you’re looking for an indoor security camera, this is a chance to buy this already inexpensive but surprisingly competent camera at an extra-attractive price.

— $21 off

1 of 4
amazon daily deal kasa and zmodo security cameras sight 180 c home camera 4
amazon daily deal kasa and zmodo security cameras sight 180 c home camera 3
amazon daily deal kasa and zmodo security cameras sight 180 c home camera 2
amazon daily deal kasa and zmodo security cameras sight 180 c home camera 1

The Zmodo Sight 180 C Home Camera is a significant step up from the Zmodo Mini Wi-Fi camera above. The Sight 180 C records video in 1080p Fill HD and has a humongous 180-degree superwide horizontal field of view. This inside camera has night vision and full-duplex two-way talk audio, and it also works with Amazon Alexa so you can control it with voice commands. You can customize motion alert zones and configure the camera to send alert video clips directly to your smartphone.

Regularly priced at $77, the Zmodo Sight 180 C Home Camera is on sale for $55 today only. If you’re shopping for a full-featured indoor camera at an exceptional price, don’t hesitate with this one.

