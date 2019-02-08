Share

Heading into Valentine’s Week, Amazon just served up a full menu of special deals on Amazon Echo devices, Ring security and lighting, Fire tablets, Fire TV, and Kindle e-readers.

Among the 36 deals below you’ll find two-pack and three-pack bargains and device bundles in every category. Most of the products are available for immediate shipping — if there’s an announced delay we mention it in the brief deal write up. Note that Digital Trends has observed that Amazon seems to be overly cautious in its “back in stock” dates and devices are often available sooner.

For example, the third generation Amazon Echo Dot continues to sell way above expectations. Deals that include a Dot will come later — but Amazon structured them to make it worth the wait. One product, the Amazon Echo Auto doesn’t even have an official launch date, but you can preorder now at a 50 percent discount but you won’t be charged until the device ships.

With savings ranging from $10 to $140 and discounts up to 50 percent, this is an opportunity to check out a wide range of Amazon device deals to snap up something special for your Valentine, or maybe to treat yourself.

Amazon Echo devices

A recent Computer Intelligence Research Partners (CIRP) study determined that Amazon Echo smart speakers have a 70 percent market share in the U.S., leading Google Home (24 percent) and Apple HomePod (6 percent). Echo smart speakers come in a range of form factors but you can talk with Alexa and control your smart home device with all of them.

All-new Echo Dot (3rd Gen) — $40 off if you buy two



The excruciatingly popular third-generation Echo Dot sells out too quickly, and that’s for Amazon, a company that orders devices in the millions of units. The Dot is normally priced at $50 each, you can save $40 if you buy two All-new Echo Dot (3rd Gen) for $60. The Echo Dot is currently scheduled to be back in stock February 24.

If you only want one Echo Dot but still want a deal, how about this bundle, a third-generation Dot with an Amazon Smart Plug, which usually sells for $25 each. The combined separate prices are $75, but the Echo Dot bundled with an Amazon Smart Plug is just $65 with this deal. Amazon now says this bundle will be in stock on February 23, but you have to order now to get the discount.

If you’d like to add smart lighting to your home, this bundle works: an Echo Dot with Sengled’s two-bulb Smart Bulb Kit by Sengled. Separately $90, the Echo Dot and Sengled Smart Bulb Kit bundle is just $70 for this sale. In stock February 23.

The fabric-covered second-generation Echo incorporates Dolby speakers for improved music listening experiences. Ordinarily $100, the Echo is $70 for this sweet deal. It’s available for shipping now with free two-day delivery to Prime members.

When Amazon’s Echo team engineers introduced the Echo Sub they included the means to pair the Sub with two Echo, for room-filling, wireless 2.1 stereo sound. This combination lists for $330, but the Echo Sub Bundle with two Echo is just $250 during Amazon’s Valentine’s week sale. Available now. Sweet.

Use your Echo to control lamps or small appliances devices connected with the Amazon Smart Plug. Separately they’d cost $125, but for Valentine’s week, the Echo and Amazon Smart Plug bundle is $85, available now.

Light up your smart home with a second-generation Echo and Sengled’s two-bulb Smart Bulb Kit that includes a lighting control hub. Regularly $140, this bundle, which is available to ship today, is $90.

All-new Echo Plus (2nd Gen) Bundle with Philips Hue Bulb

Normally priced at $165, All-new Echo Plus (2nd Gen) Bundle with Philips Hue Bulb is just $120 for this sale.

Echo Dot Kids Edition — $35 off



Amazon slashed the Echo Dot Kids Edition, its smart speaker with kid-friendly apps, parental monitoring, and a splashproof case. Normally $70, Echo Dot Kids Edition is in stock and on sale for $35.

The Echo Spot, Amazon’s smart alarm clock with Alexa sold out during the Christmas holiday. Usually $130, the Echo Spot is just $100 for Valentine’s Week. In stock and ready to ship.

Want some serious security with your Echo Spot? Add the Amazon Cloud Cam security camera to stream live video to the Spot. Separately $250, the bundle price is $230. Both products are in stock now.

Echo Spot bundle with Amazon Smart Plug — $40 off



You can bundle the Echo Spot with an Amazon Smart Plug for just $115, a hefty $40 discount from the normal $155 combined price. Available to ship today.

The second-generation, all-new Echo Show also sold out before Christmas, but it’s available now, alone and in bundles, ready to ship. Normally priced $230, the All-new Echo Show is $180 for Valentine’s Week.

Add a free Philips Hue smart light bulb to the second-generation Echo Show for the same price as the Show alone to save even more money. Typically priced $245, the Echo Show with a free Philips Hue Bulb is just $180. Available now.

The savings may not be so steep with this bundle, but when you bundle the All-new Echo Show, a free Philips Hue Light, and an Adjustable Stand for the show, the usual $275 separate purchase price is reduced to $260. Available to ship today.

Echo Auto — $25 off



The Echo Auto is available by invitation only, but Amazon has previously said that all who request an invitation will get one. The invitation deal is all about getting FCC approval, but once that happens, Amazon will start shipping. The eventual list price will be $50, but you can request an invitation today for $25 – with nothing charged to your card or account until you accept the invitation at a future date and the Echo Auto ships.

Ring Security Systems and Ring Smart Lighting

Amazon-owned Ring may be most known for its video doorbells, but Ring also sells security systems and introduced a smart lighting line at CES 2019.



Ring security systems all build on the Alarm 5-Piece Kit, which includes an alarm, a keypad, a motion detector, one contact sensor, and a wireless range extender. Amazon has bundled the basic system, the Alarm 5-Piece Kit and a third-generation Echo Dot. Separately the two items list for $249, so the Valentine’s Week $159 price is a huge saving. The only issue is that due to the Dot’s late availability, the bundle won’t be in stock until March 3.

If you can’t wait or don’t care about missing out on what is essentially a free Echo Dot, you can order the Ring Alarm 5-Piece Kit without the Dot for immediate shipment at the same $159 price, a $40 discount from the Kit’s usual price.

The Ring Alarm 8-Piece Kit bundled with an Echo Dot include the Ring alarm, a keypad, two motion detectors, five contact sensors, and a range extender. Normally $319, the bundle price is $239 and will be in stock for shipment March 3. You can also order the Dot-less 8-Piece Kit for the same $239.

Ring’s largest security system is the Alarm 14-Piece Kit. This kit has one alarm, two keypads, eight contact sensors, two motion detectors, and a range extenders. The Ring Alarm 14-Piece Kit normally sells for $469. You can buy the bundle that includes a third-generation Echo Dot for free and wait for March 3 shipping or forego the Dot and have the Alarm kit shipped immediately. In either case, the deal price is $329.

Ring’s Smart Lighting Spotlight Starter Kit 2-pack will be available starting March 6. There is no current discount for single light pre-orders, which cost $60 each. The Spotlight Starter Kit 2-pack, which also includes a required bridge, is normally priced $130 but discounted to $100 during the Valentine’s Week sale.

Amazon is offering a bundle deal for the Ring Smart Lighting – Spotlight Starter Kit: 2-pack. The bundle includes the Spotlight Starter Kit with two lights and a bridge plus four new Ring Path Lights. Separate prices will be $250, but the bundled deal, available March 6, is $230.

Fire Tablets

Amazon isn’t offering deals on single Fire Tablet orders. There are, however, compelling discounts on 3-packs — which works if you want to group buy to split the cost with friends or if you’re buying for your family or colleagues. There’s also an attractively priced bundle with the Fire HD 8 and the Show Mode Charging Dock.

Fire 7 Tablet with Alexa — $40 off for a 3-pack



The Fire 7 Tablet with Alexa is Amazon’s entry-level tablet, and even at $50 still seems like an excellent buy. However, if you have uses for three Fire 7s, instead of $150 you can buy a 3-pack for just $110. In stock now.

Fire HD 8— $60 off for a 3-pack



The All-New Fire HD 8 Tablet is arguably the most versatile of the three Fire tablets. It has an HD screen, as does the Fire HD 10, but the Fire HD 8 is a more recent update. The Fire HD 8 supports Show Mode, which means you can stream video to it and use it as a smart display with Amazon Echo devices.

Normally priced at $80 each, or $240 for three, the Fire HD 8 3-pack is just $160 during this sale. This deal is in stock and ready to ship.

Fire HD 10— $120 off for a 3-pack



The largest Amazon tablet, the Fire HD 10 has a 1080p display and 32GB storage. Single units are $150, but instead of $450, you can buy a Fire HD 10 3-pack for $330, a $120 savings. Available now.

You don’t need the dock included with the All-New Fire HD 8 Tablet and Show Mode Charging Dock bundle in order to use the tablet in Show Mode, but in addition to keeping the tablet’s battery topped off, the Show Mode Charging Dock automatically puts the tablet in Show Mode for use with video doorbells, security cameras, and more. Usually $120 for the two components, this bundle deal price is just $110. It’s in stock and available for shipping.

Fire TV

You can buy a device to access Amazon’s Fire TV streaming video platform in several formats, ranging from thumbdrive-sized USB dongles to 55-inch Fire TVs with the platform built-in. All Fire TV deals are in stock and ready to ship except the Fire Stick and Echo Dot bundle, which is expected to be back in stock February 23.

Fire TV Stick 4K — $15 off when you buy a 2-pack



The Fire TV Stick 4K is Amazon’s latest and most powerful streaming media stick. Now with an integrated Wi-Fi antenna for the best possible performance with dense 4K video content, the Fire TV Stick 4K also includes a separate Alexa Voice Remote, now with television power and volume control.

Normally priced at $50 each, the Fire TV Stick 4K 2-pack is in stock and costs just $85 during the Valentine’s Week promotion.

If you don’t mind waiting for a couple of weeks for delivery, the Fire TV Stick 4K bundled with all-new Echo Dot is discounted by 20 percent. Separate prices for the Fire TV Stick 4K including the Alexa Voice Remote and the third-generation Echo Dot total $100, but for Valentine’s Week, the price is $80, with shipping delayed until February 23, when the Dot will be back in stock.

If you cut the cord (cable) to save money with over-the-air (OTA) broadcasts and streaming media, part of the decision likely involved giving up the convenience of a digital video recorder (DVR) for scheduled television show recording and to view at your convenience. Amazon’s Fire TV Recast (DVR) bundle with Fire TV Stick 4K and an HD antenna includes all the components you need to stream OTA network broadcasts and record live TV shows. The Recast has two tuners for simultaneously recording two programs with a capacity of 500 GB or approximately 75 hours of HDTV. Note: you cannot record streaming content from platforms such as Netflix and Amazon Prime. Normally priced at $300 for the separate components, the Fire TV Recast (DVR) bundle with Fire TV Stick 4K and an HD antenna is just $250 during this sale.

Fire TV Cube bundle with Cloud Cam — $40 off



Pairing the Fire TV Cube with Amazon’s Cloud Cam may seem odd, but here’s why the bundled deal makes sense. You can tell Alexa to direct the Cloud Cam to stream live content to the television connected to the Fire TV Cube. The Cube is both a streaming media device and an Alexa smart speaker. For Valentine’s Week Amazon cut the Fire TV Cube and Cloud Cam bundle to $200, reduced from the normal $240 price. The components are in stock and ready to ship.

The Insignia NS-32DF310NA19 32-inch 720p HD Smart LED TV- Fire TV Edition is the smallest of the five discounted Insignia brand Fire smart TVs, all of which have the streaming media platform built in. Just add an HD antenna to combine both streaming video and OTA TV content. Normally $170, the Insignia NS-32DF310NA19 32-inch 720p HD Smart LED TV- Fire TV Edition is just $150 during the Valentine’s Week sale.

For $50 more than the 32-inch model above, the Insignia NS-39DF510NA19 39-inch 1080p Full HD Smart LED TV- Fire TV Edition has a 7-inch (diagonal measure) screen plus the resolution bumps up to 1080p, also called full HD. Normally $250, the Insignia NS-39DF510NA19 39-inch 1080p Full HD Smart LED TV- Fire TV Edition is on sale for $200.

It may be the smallest 4K HDR Fire TV, but it’s no slouch. The Insignia NS-43DF710NA19 43-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV HDR – Fire TV Edition has four times the resolution of the 39-inch 1080p model, plus the screen adds another four diagonal inches. Future-proof your television experience at an extremely reasonable $270 deal price, cut $60 from the usual $330.

“Big screen” TVs start at 50 inches. For $30 more than the 43-inch Fire TV previous deal, the Insignia NS-50DF710NA19 50-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV HDR – Fire TV Edition gets you more screen for just $300, discounted $80 from the usual $380 price.

The largest Fire TV deal in the Valentine’s Week promotion, the Insignia NS-55DF710NA19 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV with HDR – Fire TV Edition is available for shipping today for $380, $70 off the normal $450 price.

Kindles

Both of Amazon’ Kindle deals for the Valentine’s Week promotion feature the latest edition Kindle Paperwhite, now with twice the storage of the earlier version. The new model is also thinner, lighter, and waterproof.



The All-new Kindle Paperwhite is a premium e-reader, now with a 300 pixel-per-inch, glare-free display so you can read anywhere, any time. Usually $130, All-new Kindle Paperwhite is just $100 for this sale and it’s in stock and ready to ship to your favorite reader.

Kindle Paperwhite Essentials Bundle — $50 off



The Kindle Paperwhite Essentials Bundle includes the e-reader plus a leather cover and an AC power adapter. Ordinarily $190, the Kindle Paperwhite Essentials Bundle is just $140 for this sale.

