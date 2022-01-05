Ring launches much-awaited glass break sensor for Ring Alarm

DIY home security users know wireless, modular alarm systems are convenient, easy to install, and work about as well as many commercial options. Ring has been one of the leaders in home security and its two generations of the Ring Alarm have been popular options in this space, particularly for folks who’ve already opted for one of their Ring Video Doorbells. Today at CES 2022, Ring announced the Ring Alarm Glass Break Sensor, and while this is Ring’s first ever glass break sensor, it’s been an add-on many customers have been clamoring for in chat rooms and forums.

The Ring Alarm Glass Break Sensor is in essence a small puck-shaped microphone that enables homes and businesses already using a Ring Alarm to get instant alerts to a smartphone if major glass, like a window or door, is smashed as part of a break-in attempt. Ring says the Ring Alarm Glass Break Sensor uses Artificial Intelligence technology “to accurately detect valid glass break events like windows being smashed or cracked and dismiss false alarms like jingling keys or clattering dishes.” At $40, it is now available for pre-order and will begin shipping on February 16.

Ring Alarm already has many of the parts and components needed to create an effective security web around your home, and its system ties directly in with cameras and lighting so that you not only feel safe, but your home looks bright and well-watched. The glass break sensor has been a hot topic among Ring fans, so news that it’s finally here will make many customers happy—and no doubt have them opening up the old digital wallet. Until now, Ring Alarm users have been able to fill this security gap by using Alexa Guard via an Amazon Echo device to listen for and alert you to potential intrusions — a great option for folks with an Echo device, but not an ideal solution, making the Ring offering all the more welcome.

Editors' Recommendations