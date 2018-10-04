Digital Trends
Here are the five new Amazon Echo devices that drop next week

Clayton Moore
Naturally, just two days after its primary competitor Google drops a whole bunch of devices on the market, Amazon is going to start shipping its new gizmos to customers. Here’s what’s coming on October 11, what the new devices do, and what you’re going to pay.

Echo Show ($230)

The Echo Show is about to bump up against the Google Home Hub and all its new bells and whistles, but Amazon is still ahead of the curve when it comes to smart displays. The latest model has a 10-inch screen, an improved speaker, and includes a built-in smart home hub. It will arrive on October 11 for $230.

Echo Show
Dan Baker/Digital Trends

Echo Dot ($50)

It’s been a couple years since Amazon’s most popular Alexa device got a face-lift, and the new one is pretty incredible. It’s hybrid of its previous form and a Google Home Mini, with fabric around the edges. We got to listen to the device at the Amazon event in September, and were blown away by the improvement in sound quality. We’ll get you more information as soon as we have the opportunity to test the device, but we’re pretty excited about the 3.0 version.

amazon alexa powered audio gear subwoofer amplifier echo plus dot charcoal side table

Echo Sub ($130)

If you already have an Amazon Echo, the Echo Sub is an add-on subwoofer made especially for audiophiles. The subwoofer will make your music-listening experience all the better. It starts shipping for $130 on October 11. Note that the sub is not an Alexa speaker on its own, as you need an Echo speaker in order to set up multi-room audio. Amazon’s Echo Sub features a 100-watt amp and down-firing 6-inch driver, as expected from the leak. Users will simply add the sub to Echo speakers using the Alexa app. Stereo pairing of two of the same Echo speakers will also be available.

amazon alexa powered audio gear subwoofer amplifier echo plus sub 2018

Echo Plus ($150)

Amazon is rolling out a new Echo Plus that is basically a redesign that brings the device more in line with what the rest of the Echo devices now look like. The new Echo Plus drops on October 11 for $150, and is shorter and squatter than its predecessor. In addition to the built-in smart home hub, the newest device also includes a sensor and improved sound. For a limited time, your purchase comes with a Philips Hue light bulb.

amazon echo plus gen 1 vs 2 second

Smart Plug ($25)

It’s a real thing now! Smart home newbies look for value and immediate function, which makes the Amazon Smart Plug a logical addition to the Alexa world, but we were surprised to learn it includes a small speaker. You won’t listen to music with it, but it’s one more microphone in the array that’s listening and you will be able to hear Alexa replies. You’ll be able to name the plugs what you wish, so Alexa knows which device you are trying to control. The plug goes for $25 and will allow voice control of things like lamps, air conditioners, coffee makers, and pretty much anything else you just want to turn on or off with voice.

how to pre order new amazon echo devices smart plug 2018 1

