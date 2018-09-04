Digital Trends
Smart Home

What is a smart display?

Tyler Lacoma
By

If you’ve been watching for the latest smart tech and coolest new gadgets, then you’ve probably noticed the term “smart display” being used more often. Some products, like the Lenovo Smart Display (which we really liked), even have the phrase in the name. But what does “smart display” really mean, why is it becoming popular, and what differentiates it from all the other available tech? Let’s take a closer look.

Smart display: The easy definition

lenovo smart display 957
Bill Roberson/Digital Trends

A smart display is any smart speaker designed to be used around the home and also includes a sizable touchscreen. Specifically, these devices have touchscreens that you can use for more than just controls—screens that support entertainment, informational videos, video chats, and much more. They can also connect to and control other smart devices in the house.

In practice, the smart displays we’re seeing on the market are smart Bluetooth speakers that are being augmented with screens to add more usability. Like smart speakers, you speak to a smart display that is powered by one of the common voice assistants (Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant). Amazon was one of the first to start this trend with its Echo Show and Echo Spot devices featuring Alexa voice assistant, but other brands have joined the field.

Smart display vs. tablet

amazon products fathers day sale echo show

“Wait,” you may be thinking, “I have a voice assistant and video apps on my tablet. What exactly is the difference here?” The big difference between the average tablet like an iPad and a smart display like the Echo Show is mobility. A tablet is designed to be carried with you, and is only stationary when you are. A smart display is meant to occupy the same spot for a long time—like a land phone or alarm clock—and doesn’t take up a free hand.

Smart displays also have a much tighter focus on voice assistant commands and video-oriented capabilities. This specialization makes smart displays very easy to use, even without training: You just talk to them. That can appeal to a broader audience than tablet computers. Smart displays are also set up so that you can control smart devices, like light switches and front door locks, with just your voice.

Smart display products on the market

google assistant smart displays lenovo display 951
Bill Roberson/Digital Trends

Lenovo Smart Display: The Lenovo Smart Display, available in two different sizes (10-inch and 8-inch screens), uses Google Assistant to provide video chats, play cooking and other videos from sources like YouTube, and control your smart home. It can also play music from a variety of sources. It’s a particularly good smart display if you already use Google Assistant or are a fan of Google Home. The display is crystal clear, and you can easily turn off the camera button if you want privacy.

JBL Linkview: This oval speaker with an 8-inch smart display also uses Google Assistant to help manage smart devices, video chats, visual web searches, and so on. It also supports Google Cast for beaming the same audio to multiple speakers around the house and boasts a rear-facing passive radio for stronger bass. We’re in the process of reviewing this device, and will let you know what we think of it once we do.

LG WK9: LG’s entrant in the smart display category is a ThinQ Bluetooth speaker with a touchscreen that works via Google Assistant. The 8-inch screen includes video chat capabilities and the ability to do things like watch cooking videos on YouTube. It’s a good option for those who care a lot about the audio quality of their speaker, but the blocky design is a little disappointing. The device isn’t available for purchase yet, but will be soon.

Amazon Echo Spot Review
Bill Roberson/Digital Trends

Amazon Echo Show: The Echo Show was one of the very first smart speakers to add a smart screen. Of course, the big difference here is that Amazon uses its own interface and search functions with Alexa instead of Google Assistant. This allows the Show to use screen-compatible Alexa skills, like watching video news stories. It also allows you to watch Amazon Prime Video shows or movies, which is nice if you prefer Prime content. You can also control all compatible smart devices.

Amazon Echo Spot: The Spot is a small, round version of the Show. It’s not really big enough for videos and is primarily intended to act as an alarm clock that can also function as a video chat phone. It’s cool if you use these functions, but is somewhat limited.

Sony: Sony is also working on a smart display. In fact, the company released one of the first prototypes, the Dash, at CES 2010, but (ironically) it never took off. Now it appears Sony is ready to get back into the game, although its not certain what form the smart display may take.

Future of the smart display

Echo Buttons

Expect the number of smart displays on the market to keep increasing, at least for now (note that Apple does not yet have one out). This is still a new field, and brands will want to explore how it can be used. There’s a lot of room for growth and new specialties here.

There’s also a lot of room for new content experiences, including more ads…which could be a weak point in the smart display field. Currently, smart displays use a fairly mild ad format with generic, screensaver-like notifications when the smart display is not in use. But Google has developed more in-depth smart display ad campaigns that could pave the way for more advertisements on these devices—for better or worse.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Google completely revamps Chrome to celebrate browser's 10th birthday
ifa 2017 front entrance
Android Army

IFA 2018 Complete Coverage

CES may be the largest consumer electronics show in the U.S., but IFA owns bragging rights as the largest CE show outside the states. In 2018, the show runs Aug. 31 to Sept. 5, and because of its timing (just in time for buyers to place…
Posted By Digital Trends Staff
best rice cookers hamilton beach digital simplicity thumb
Smart Home

Say goodbye to instant rice: Five rice cookers that do it right

Forget instant rice. A good rice cooker is an economical way to make healthy rice at home, without having to turn to your stovetop. Here are our favorite models, from the likes of Hamilton Beach and Aroma.
Posted By Gia Liu
iRobot Roomba deals
Deals

The best iRobot Roomba deals to make cleaning your home a breeze

Keep your home clean without lifting a finger using a robot vacuum cleaner. These nine iRobot Roomba deals not only help you keep your home tidy, but many also come with advanced features such as automatic scheduling and Wi-Fi connectivity.
Posted By Digital Trends Staff
Temi Robot
Smart Home

Temi is your personal robot butler, like an Amazon Echo Show on wheels

If you’ve been dreaming of a domestic robot or a smart speaker that can follow you around the house, then Temi could be just what you're looking for. We went hands-on with the personal robot at IFA 2018 in Berlin.
Posted By Simon Hill
Amazon Echo Show
News

It’s no joke: Alexa is now installed on more than 20,000 devices worldwide

Amazon's Alexa is one of the most popular digital assistants on the market and IFA Berlin was a prime opportunity for the company to showcase that growth. The software is now available on more than 20,000 devices with more on the way,
Posted By Eric Brackett
awesome tech you cant buy yet nopixgo feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: VR gaming cockpits, mosquito bracelets, and more

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the Web this week. You can't buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
krups sub home beer dispenser
Emerging Tech

Can this tabletop Krups keg really deliver a perfect pour? We asked beer snobs

Have you ever wanted a refreshing cold pint of beer from your favorite pub, but didn’t want to leave the house? With the Krups SUB Home Beer Dispenser you can tap your favorite beer in your own home.
Posted By Kailla Coomes
amazon ifa 2018 keynote dealerscope rob stott
Smart Home

Inspired by Star Trek, Amazon wants us to talk to everything, everywhere

Amazon keynoter Daniel Rausch told IFA 2018 attendees how Alexa voice-control has grown an enthusiastic customer base, partnering with manufacturers and developers. The conversion to voice control platforms has only begun.
Posted By Bruce Brown
amazon echo plus prod
Product Review

Amazon's Echo Plus transforms Alexa from a secretary to a smart-home sorcerer

The Echo Plus was announced in Sept 2017, and we quickly got our hands on one, eager to test out the embedded smart home hub. Now, a year later, we’re taking a fresh look at the device. Is Alexa still so smart?
Posted By Kim Wetzel
best washing machines
Smart Home

The best washing machines make laundry day a little less of a chore

It takes a special kind of person to love doing laundry, but the right machine can help make this chore a little easier. Check out our picks for the best washing machines on the market right now.
Posted By Jenny McGrath
johnson controls glas thermostat translucent touchscreen press
Product Review

Glas may be gorgeous, but this spendy thermostat is no smarter than the rest

A stunning OLED screen tops the prettiest thermostat we’ve reviewed in years. But GLAS lacks the brains required to justify its premium price. Read more about it in our full review.
Posted By Terry Walsh
best coffee makers
Smart Home

Brew it fast, hot, and flavorful with our favorite coffee makers

Whether you're looking for a simple coffee maker to get you through the morning or a high-end brewer that will impress your taste buds and your friends, you'll find some of the best coffee makers around on this list.
Posted By Gia Liu
synaptics audiosmart far field voice tech
Home Theater

New TCL TVs can hear your every word — even in noisy rooms

Synaptics' Audiosmart far-field voice (FFV) tech takes voice control to new levels with TCL's new line of televisions, which have Alexa built-in and were introduced at IFA 2018 in Berlin.
Posted By Bruce Brown
line things news ifa 2018
Mobile

Use your messaging app to control your smart home with Line Things

Controlling your smart home usually means a multitude of apps and different notifications. Messaging app Line wants to bring all this under its control, making life easier and more familiar, with Line Things.
Posted By Andy Boxall