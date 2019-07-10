Share

Every day we discover at least one new killer smart home device deal on Amazon as we get closer to Prime Day 2019. Today’s jaw-drop Amazon bargain is a Prime Savings deal (look for the blue flag) on a smart home entryway security bundle that includes a third-generation Echo Dot with a Ring Video Doorbell Pro.

The Ring Video Doorbell Pro is Ring’s least obtrusive doorbell model, measuring just 1.8 inches wide by 4.5 inches high, by 0.8 inches deep. The Pro version doesn’t run on batteries by must be hardwired using existing conventional doorbell wiring. The Doorbell Pro records 1080p full HD video day or night when its advanced motion detection sensor senses movement. The Ring unit also sends an alert to your smartphone Ring app so you can view live video and talk with the visitor remotely using your phone and the Video Doorbell Pro’s microphone and speaker.

With the Amazon Echo Dot smart speaker included in this deal, you can use Alexa with the Ring Video Doorbell Pro for hands-free control. If someone rings the doorbell or when the camera begins recording the Dot lights up its alert notification ring and makes an announcement. If your smart home network includes an Alexa-compatible smart display such as an Echo Show, Echo Show 5, Echo Spot, or a Fire HD 8 Tablet in Show mode, you can view the doorbell’s live video stream and speak with visitors, tradespeople, delivery personnel, or intruders.

All Ring Video Doorbells connect with your home network via Wi-Fi. Unlike the original Video Doorbell, the Video Doorbell 2, and the Door View Cam, all of which connect via 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi, the Video Doorbell Pro connects with either 2.4 GHz or 5 GHz. The ability to connect with the faster 5GHz Wi-Fi isn’t only about speed, but for many people, it also simplifies installation and solves a frequent problem with the increasingly common Wi-Fi mesh home network routers that blend both 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz signals. Mesh networks don’t connect well or at all with many smart home devices that require 2.4 GHz signals only during initial setup and configuration. Without going further afield on this topic, just know that you’ll avoid the potential pitfall of required 2.4 GHz with the Ring Video Doorbell Pro because it connects with either 2.4 GHz or 5 GHz Wi-Fi network signals.

Usually $299 if purchased separately, the bundled Ring Video Doorbell Pro and Echo Dot bundle costs $169 during this sale, a $130 savings. This deal is time-limited and ends July 14 at 11:59 p.m. PT. If you’re looking for a video doorbell, this deal is an excellent value, offering a premium video doorbell at an awesome price.

