Amazon drops killer 24-hour deal on Eufy RoboVac C35 robot vacuum

Call it a Black Friday tease, but Amazon continues to offer killer deals each day leading up to Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Today’s Black Friday-level deal cuts 38% off the price of an intelligent power-boosted robotic vacuum cleaner. The deal on the Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 35C vacuum cleaner with this time-limited sale ends at midnight PT.

We monitor major merchant sites for deals like the Eufy RoboVac C35 all year, but especially during the busy time between Halloween and New Years Day. Robot vacuum cleaners are increasingly popular holiday gifts, especially now that price for top brands can start under $200. Eufy’s RoboVac models are among the highest-rated and most popular robotic vacuums. Whether you’re shopping for gifts or want the convenience of a robot vacuum in your own home, this deal can save you $111.

Eufy’s RoboVac C35 has three times the power of the original RoboVac 10, with 1500Pa suction cleaning power in a low-profile 2.85-inch high body. Three brushes and the extra-strong suction clean hard floors and carpet while you work, rest, or play. The RoboVac C35’s brushless motor helps keep the noise down, too.

This model uses Eufy’s BoostIQ technology to increase suction power when the robot detects a large or stubborn mess. The RoboVac protects itself from banging hard into walls, avoids obstacles, and drops. You can also use included boundary strips to keep the vacuum from rolling into pet food and water dishes or areas you want to restrict.

You can control the RoboVac C35 in many ways. If you prefer direct control, you can touch a button on the vacuum or use the included remote control. You can also download the free EufyHome app to select cleaning modes, set up and manage cleaning schedules, and check the robot vacuum’s status. Also, this Eufy model responds to voice commands from Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant digital voice assistants.

Normally priced at $291, the Eufy RoboVac C35 is just $180 during 24-hour sales. If you’re looking for a highly-rated robot vacuum with upgraded features usually only available in higher range models, take advantage of this awesome price before it does a Cinderella at midnight.

