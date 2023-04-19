 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Smart Home
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Woot! has an Amazon Echo Dot for $8 right now

Jennifer Allen
By
Amazon Echo Dot on a wooden floor.

One of the best Amazon Echo deals is best suited for anyone who doesn’t mind having slightly older tech. Over at Woot, you can buy an Amazon Echo Dot (2nd generation) for only $8. Seriously. The reason why is that this is a refurbished model having been previously tested and verified by Amazon. While it may have small cosmetic imperfections and be repackaged and sold in a standard brown box, it’s a very small price to pay a genuinely small price. Keen to learn more about the benefits? Here’s what to know.

Why you should buy the Amazon Echo Dot (2nd generation)

Previously one of the best smart speakers, the Amazon Echo Dot (2nd generation) may be aging technology but it’s still a great addition to your home. While not as stylish as newer Echo Dots, you still get all the benefits you’d expect from Alexa.

The Echo Dot is able to hear you from across the room, even while music is playing. Simply start any sentence with ‘Alexa’ and the device will respond to your request. That can be as simple as asking what time it is, to turn on a particular radio station or piece of music, or ask it what the weather is doing right now. It can also be much more advanced with it possible to make calls through, send and receive messages, as well as even play simple games thanks to the thousands of Alexa skills available.

Related

The Echo Dot (2nd generation) offers a very sleek and compact design that fits into any part of your home. For instance, you could use it as a smart alarm clock in your bedroom, a hub for controlling all your smart devices like your lights and heating, or use it in your kitchen to set timers. It can connect directly to speakers via a 3.5mm stereo cable or you can use Bluetooth or Wi-Fi for compatible wireless speakers.

Packed with many great smart features, the Amazon Echo Dot (2nd generation) continues to be a great smart speaker for any home. Right now, you can buy a refurbished model from Woot for just $8. The units have all been tested and verified by Amazon with the only risk being there may be possibly small cosmetic imperfections. It’s worth that minor issue with there even being free shipping included for Amazon Prime members. Stock seriously won’t last for long on this one so snap it up now before you miss out.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Deals Writer

Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 10 years of experience. She primarily writes about the best deals coverage for Digital Trends but also has a keen interest in Bluetooth speakers, smart home technology, wearables, and all things gaming.

As well as writing for Digital Trends, she regularly contributes at TechRadar, Lifewire, Mashable, and numerous others. She's also featured on the BBC. In her spare time, she watches many movies, plays many games, and enjoys the outdoors.

All of Amazon’s latest Echo Show smart displays are in the discount bin
Amazon Echo Show 15 hanging horizontally on the wall in a kitchen.

Amazon Echo deals go beyond the brand's smart speakers, as these offers also include discounts for its Amazon Echo Show devices. These smart displays, which are powered by Amazon's Alexa, will be great additions to any home, but you need to decide what model to purchase first. Fortunately, all the latest versions are on sale from Amazon, and we've rounded them up right here to help you make the decision quickly, while the bargains are still online.
Amazon Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen) -- $40, was $85

The second-generation Amazon Echo Show 5 features a 5.5-inch display with 960 x 480 resolution that will help you maximize the capabilities of Alexa. In addition to a wide range of voice commands that work with the digital assistant, the screen will also let you see alarms and timers, watch any tutorial videos that you request, and make video calls with its 2MP camera to other Amazon Echo Show devices or smartphones with the Alexa app installed. With its compact size, the second-generation Amazon Echo Show 5 will fit into most spaces and surfaces.

Read more
Get two Alexa and Google Assistant smart bulbs for $5 today
Two Lenovo Smart Bulbs sitting next to each other on a white background.

If you're looking to add some smart lighting to your home without spending a fortune, Lenovo has a great deal right now on its Lenovo Smart Bulbs. You can buy two for just $5 saving you $23 off the regular price of $28. A saving of 82% is not to be missed and these light bulbs are a great way to dip your toe into smart lighting for less. Let's take a look at why they're worth it.

Why you should buy the Lenovo Smart Bulb
It's easy to think you need to spend a fortune on the best smart light bulbs but that's not always the case. The market for the best cheap smart bulbs is steadily growing with Lenovo keeping things super cheap here. The Lenovo Smart Color Light Bulb is compatible with both Alexa and Google Assistant. It's possible to adjust brightness and temperature to suit the mood throughout the day. You can also dim the lights or change colors to get things just how you like them. There's a choice of 16 million colors as well as unable white which adjusts the light temperature from 2700K to 6500K.

Read more
Why you need to buy LG’s Cordless Vacuum while it’s $300 off
LG CordZero cordless stick vacuum charging in a vertical charging stand..

This content was produced in partnership with LG.
It might not seem like the most exciting thing to spend a lot of money on but honestly, investing in a great vacuum cleaner makes a ton of difference. After all, whether you like it or not, we all have to regularly clean up our homes, right? Break it down to how frequently you pull out your vacuum cleaner (and triple it if you have young children) and you'll realize you spend a surprising amount of time around that gadget that you almost certainly grudgingly spend money on. The LG CordZero All-in-One Cordless Stick Vacuum is going to remind you why spending more is almost always worth it. It simplifies your life, making vacuuming so much easier than before. Sure, you may still never look forward to the process but when it's this simple and straightforward, it'll definitely take up less time once you pick up the LG CordZero. It's currently on sale at $300 off at LG bringing it down to $699 with promo code LGVac. That's still a lot for a cordless vacuum but it's a price you'll be willing to pay once you consider it as a valuable investment.

It's the first stick vacuum that is able to charge, store all your tools, and even automatically empty its own dust bin, all from one very sleek docking station. The docking station has that futuristic vibe that's going to look great in your home without stealing too much focus or taking up too much room. Because it empties its own dustbin, you don't have the hassle of doing it yourself or those inevitable times when you forget all about it until you go to clean up at a later date. After all, it's those little chores that soon add up to infuriate and put you off doing the right thing.

Read more