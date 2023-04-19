Woot! has an Amazon Echo Dot for $8 right now

One of the best Amazon Echo deals is best suited for anyone who doesn’t mind having slightly older tech. Over at Woot, you can buy an Amazon Echo Dot (2nd generation) for only $8. Seriously. The reason why is that this is a refurbished model having been previously tested and verified by Amazon. While it may have small cosmetic imperfections and be repackaged and sold in a standard brown box, it’s a very small price to pay a genuinely small price. Keen to learn more about the benefits? Here’s what to know.

Why you should buy the Amazon Echo Dot (2nd generation)

Previously one of the best smart speakers, the Amazon Echo Dot (2nd generation) may be aging technology but it’s still a great addition to your home. While not as stylish as newer Echo Dots, you still get all the benefits you’d expect from Alexa.

The Echo Dot is able to hear you from across the room, even while music is playing. Simply start any sentence with ‘Alexa’ and the device will respond to your request. That can be as simple as asking what time it is, to turn on a particular radio station or piece of music, or ask it what the weather is doing right now. It can also be much more advanced with it possible to make calls through, send and receive messages, as well as even play simple games thanks to the thousands of Alexa skills available.

The Echo Dot (2nd generation) offers a very sleek and compact design that fits into any part of your home. For instance, you could use it as a smart alarm clock in your bedroom, a hub for controlling all your smart devices like your lights and heating, or use it in your kitchen to set timers. It can connect directly to speakers via a 3.5mm stereo cable or you can use Bluetooth or Wi-Fi for compatible wireless speakers.

Packed with many great smart features, the Amazon Echo Dot (2nd generation) continues to be a great smart speaker for any home. Right now, you can buy a refurbished model from Woot for just $8. The units have all been tested and verified by Amazon with the only risk being there may be possibly small cosmetic imperfections. It’s worth that minor issue with there even being free shipping included for Amazon Prime members. Stock seriously won’t last for long on this one so snap it up now before you miss out.

