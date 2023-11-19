 Skip to main content
Amazon Echo Pop price slashed from $40 to $18 for Black Friday

Aaron Mamiit
By
The Amazon Echo Pop, the least expensive of the brand’s smart speakers, is currently even cheaper from this year’s Black Friday deals. A $22 discount pulls its price down to just $18 from $40, but we’re not sure how long this bargain will stay online. There’s a chance that it doesn’t even make it to the shopping holiday itself, so if you’re thinking about buying this smart home device or multiples of it, it’s highly recommended that you push through with the purchase as soon as possible.

Why you should buy the Amazon Echo Pop

The Amazon Echo Pop is the most affordable way to gain access to Amazon’s Alexa, according to our guide on which Amazon Echo should you buy. With its low price, you shouldn’t expect that its sound will fill large areas like its more expensive counterparts, but it’s more than enough for bedrooms and small spaces. The smart speaker is also compact with a front face that’s just about 4 inches across, so you won’t have trouble finding a spot where to place it, and it features three buttons at the top, two for adjusting the volume and the third one to disable the Amazon Echo Pop’s microphone until you activate it again.

Setting up the Amazon Echo Pop is very easy through the Amazon app. Once it’s up and running, you can ask Alexa to search for information, play music, set timers, control your other smart home devices, and so much more with the help of Alexa skills. The Amazon Echo Pop also features a light bar at the top that turns blue after you say “Alexa” so you know when it’s listening.

If you were looking forward to Amazon Echo Black Friday deals to grab an Alexa-powered smart speaker, you won’t be disappointed because the Amazon Echo Pop is down to a very affordable $18, following a $22 discount on its sticker price of $40. With this offer, you’ll be able to afford multiples of the smart home device to place in several rooms around the house, but we don’t expect it to remain available for a long time. Before the price of the Amazon Echo Pop goes back to normal, you should hurry and complete your transaction.

