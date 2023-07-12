The Amazon Echo Pop, the latest addition to Amazon’s lineup of smart speakers, is already on sale with a 55% discount in this year’s Prime Day deals. If you’re interested in the small but extremely helpful device, you can get it for just $18, for savings of $22 on its original price of $40. However, time is running out on the shopping event, and we’re pretty sure that this offer will end with it. If you want to get the Amazon Echo Pop for less than half of its sticker price, you’re going to have to proceed with the purchase right away.

Why you should buy the Amazon Echo Pop smart speaker

The Amazon Echo Pop offers all of the features that you would expect in a smart speaker that’s powered by Amazon’s Alexa. Using your voice, you’ll be able to ask the digital assistant to play music, podcasts, and audiobooks from all of your favorite streaming services, as well as control your other smart home devices like smart lights and smart plugs. There’s a massive library of Alexa skills to make life more convenient for you, and with more being added by the day, you’ll have access to everything you need through the Amazon Echo Pop.

The Amazon Echo Pop versus Amazon Echo Dot comparison is obvious because of the small sizes of these smart speakers. The main advantage of the Amazon Echo Pop over the Amazon Echo Dot is its cheaper price without affecting Alexa’s functionality, so it will be less expensive to place multiples of the device around the home. The light bar on the Amazon Echo Pop, which lights up when it starts listening after you say Alexa’s wake word, is another nice touch that ensures your privacy.

If you haven’t already invested in an Alexa-powered smart speaker, or if you’re planning to buy more to place around your house, you can’t go wrong with the newly released Amazon Echo Pop. From $40, the smart home device is down by $22 to a very affordable $18. This 55% discount probably won’t last beyond Prime Day — it may not even stay available throughout the shopping event if stocks run out — so if you want to get the Amazon Echo Pop for less than half its original price, add it to your cart and check out immediately.

