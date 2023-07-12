Amazon Echo Show 5 can be yours for $45 thanks to Prime Day

Prime Day deals are always a pretty sweet time to snag Amazon-owned devices at a hefty discount. Right now, you can buy the latest Amazon Echo Show 5 for just $45, saving you $45 off the regular price of $90. One of the best Prime Day Amazon Echo deals we’ve seen, you only have a few hours left to save so much as the Prime Day event ends later today. There is enough time to take a quick look at why you might want it in your life though.

Why you should buy the Amazon Echo Show 5 (3rd gen)

One of the best smart displays you can buy, the Amazon Echo Show 5 (3rd gen) is a great addition to your kitchen, living room, or home office. It looks good, doesn’t take up much room, and offers a lot of functionality for the price.

At its simplest, you can use it just like a regular Echo speaker. You can ask Alexa to set timers or alarms, play music, start your day with a dedicated smart home routine, or tell you the weather or the news. Because you also gain a 5.5-inch display, you can get more information too. For instance, you can check your calendar clearly here or even watch your favorite shows via the small screen. If you’re following a new recipe, you can easily look up and see the instructions clearly.

The Amazon Echo Show 5 (3rd gen) also works well as a portal to all your smart home devices. You can control your smart lights or thermostat, and you can check who’s calling around if you have a compatible video doorbell, all via the Amazon Echo Show 5 (3rd gen). It also has a built-in camera so you can check in on family members from anywhere by giving them a quick video call. Any time the smart display isn’t in use, it’ll display a rotating slideshow of images which can be from a selection you choose or it can include all your favorite photos to remind you of fond memories.

The latest Amazon Echo Show 5 (3rd gen) has a better screen for nighttime viewing so it suits the bedroom well. It also has a faster processor along with improved audio such as deeper bass and greater voice clarity, so it’s worth investing in.

The Amazon Echo Show 5 (3rd gen) is usually priced at $90 but as part of the Prime Day deals that are still going on for the next few hours, you can buy one for 50% off so it costs just $45. It’s the ideal opportunity to treat yourself to a better smart display.

