 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Smart Home
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Amazon Echo Show 5 can be yours for $45 thanks to Prime Day

Jennifer Allen
By
Amazon

Prime Day deals are always a pretty sweet time to snag Amazon-owned devices at a hefty discount. Right now, you can buy the latest Amazon Echo Show 5 for just $45, saving you $45 off the regular price of $90. One of the best Prime Day Amazon Echo deals we’ve seen, you only have a few hours left to save so much as the Prime Day event ends later today. There is enough time to take a quick look at why you might want it in your life though.

Why you should buy the Amazon Echo Show 5 (3rd gen)

One of the best smart displays you can buy, the Amazon Echo Show 5 (3rd gen) is a great addition to your kitchen, living room, or home office. It looks good, doesn’t take up much room, and offers a lot of functionality for the price.

At its simplest, you can use it just like a regular Echo speaker. You can ask Alexa to set timers or alarms, play music, start your day with a dedicated smart home routine, or tell you the weather or the news. Because you also gain a 5.5-inch display, you can get more information too. For instance, you can check your calendar clearly here or even watch your favorite shows via the small screen. If you’re following a new recipe, you can easily look up and see the instructions clearly.

Related

The Amazon Echo Show 5 (3rd gen) also works well as a portal to all your smart home devices. You can control your smart lights or thermostat, and you can check who’s calling around if you have a compatible video doorbell, all via the Amazon Echo Show 5 (3rd gen). It also has a built-in camera so you can check in on family members from anywhere by giving them a quick video call. Any time the smart display isn’t in use, it’ll display a rotating slideshow of images which can be from a selection you choose or it can include all your favorite photos to remind you of fond memories.

The latest Amazon Echo Show 5 (3rd gen) has a better screen for nighttime viewing so it suits the bedroom well. It also has a faster processor along with improved audio such as deeper bass and greater voice clarity, so it’s worth investing in.

The Amazon Echo Show 5 (3rd gen) is usually priced at $90 but as part of the Prime Day deals that are still going on for the next few hours, you can buy one for 50% off so it costs just $45. It’s the ideal opportunity to treat yourself to a better smart display.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Deals Writer
Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 10 years of experience. She primarily writes about the best deals coverage…
This Keurig Coffee Maker can be yours for $50, because Prime Day
A woman sitting next to a Keurig K-Express coffee maker.

Prime Day deals are often a great time to buy sweet new kitchen appliances. This year is no different with the chance to buy the Keurig K-Express Coffee Maker for only $50 saving you $30 off the usual price of $80. It was this price last summer but this is the lowest it's been all year with it only usually dropping to around $60 in 2023. One of the best Prime Day coffee machine deals today, you won't want to miss out on it. Here's why it's so great.

Why you should buy the Keurig K-Express Coffee Maker
One of the best coffee makers in this price range, the Keurig K-Express Coffee Maker has all the essentials. It has a 42-ounce removable reservoir to cater to all your needs. A choice of three cup sizes is possible including eight ounces, 10, and 12 ounces. There's also room for a 7.4-inch travel mug if you're brewing a cup of coffee ready to take on your commute. The latter is ideal if you're short on time and want to save on having to buy coffee on the move.

Read more
This Vitamix is back to its lowest price of the year for Prime Day
Vitamix5200 Professional-Grade blender

Prime Day deals offer some of the best opportunities of the year to upgrade your home appliances. We're seeing some fantastic price cuts on quality products. If you've been using a mediocre blender, for instance, you can use Prime Day to upgrade to something that a professional chef would use in an industrial kitchen. We're not kidding around here. The Vitamix 5200 professional-grade blender is currently on sale for $300. That may seem steep for a blender, but it's usually $550. This price matches the previous lowest price for this blender, so now is truly the best time to buy it.

Why you should buy the Vitamix 5200 during Prime Day
The best blenders are fairly simple devices. There are only two features that matter: how well it blends and the variety of settings. To get one thing out of the way, Vitamix blenders are high quality. This Vitamix has a cool-running motor that was built in the U.S. and designed to last for years. It works with both hot and cold food, so you can blend ice into smoothies just as easily as you can blend roasted vegetables into soup. It can also handle sticky dough for cookies and bread. When you're done blending, the clean-up is super easy. Just blend some warm, soapy water in the Vitamix, then rinse it out.

Read more
Coffee or tea drinker? You need to see (and buy) this Prime Day deal
Two Ember Smart Mug 2's on a tray with a cafetiere.

Whether it's your favored old arbor pu'erh or a cup of Folgers, nothing is worse than your prized drink hot drink going from hot and vibrant to cool and tepid.  But of all of the Prime Day deals we've searched through, none look quite so good for hot beverage lovers as this deal on the Ember Smart Mug 2. Well, except maybe for these Prime Day Keurig deals, of course. In fact, the Ember Smart Mug 2 looks better than it has all year, with a 2023 best-of price of $100, which is $50 off the standard $150. In fact, when I covered this product last — and for Valentine's day, no less — the Ember Smart Mug 2 was $125. So, if you've been eyeing this self-heating beverage warmer for awhile now, get it today as part of the best Prime Day deals for this special price of only $100.

Why you should buy the Ember Smart Mug 2
The Ember Smart Mug 2 is a brilliant way to allow yourself to slowly sip and savor your morning beverage rather than drinking it in a mad dash to preserve warmth. By using a fine-tuned, app controlled temperature adjustment, you can set the temperature that the warming base of the Ember Smart Mug 2 targets. Anywhere from 120 to 145-degrees Fahrenheit will do. When it detects your drink getting cooler than the desired temperatures, it fires up the heat and brings the world back into balance. In a weird sort of way, it is reminiscent of a smart thermostat that is specific for your drink.

Read more