Amazon enters the sleeping game, starts shipping mattresses

The AmazonBasics line of products includes just about everything a person could need in their day-to-day life; from computer mice to batteries, Amazon has now added mattresses to its list when it announced a line of mattresses for sale. They range in size from twin to California king. To the surprise of no one, these mattresses qualify for Amazon Prime’s free two-day shipping.

The online giant may seem an odd choice to sell mattresses, but in the grand scope of things, it makes sense. Traditional mattress sales have been in decline for several years thanks to startup companies like Casper and Leesa. The companies break the traditional model of mattress showrooms for extended at-home trials. Not only do these trials let customers get a better feel for how they sleep after a week or more on a mattress, but the money-back guarantees win trust and encourage potential customers to try the products out.

Currently, Amazon allows for returns on items up to 30 days after purchase. However, a refund is not guaranteed. Amazon hopes to appeal to customers through lower prices and free shipping rather than a trial period for the mattress. There is also the element of convenience. When a mattress is shipped, it arrives in a vacuum-sealed box. The box is much easier to maneuver through a home than an already-opened product.

The move to start selling mattresses is in direct response to Walmart’s new line of mattresses, Allswell. Walmart remains one of Amazon’s biggest competitors in the retail space, and the recent launch of Walmart’s online ebook service puts it in competition with Amazon Kindle.

Customer reception of the Amazon mattresses isn’t clear, as they have not been on the market long enough to get a clear picture. The two reviews of the 8-inch memory foam mattress are from Amazon Vine, an early review program that allows customers to receive free products in exchange for reviews. However, the average rating sits at 4.5 stars, which meets the qualifications for inclusion at Amazon’s physical space. Customers may soon be able to purchase the mattresses directly from the Amazon 4-Star Store in New York City.