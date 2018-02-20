Prime members can get 5 percent off Whole Foods with the Amazon Rewards Visa

Share

Amazon has been making the lives of Whole Foods shoppers better ever since it acquired the grocery purveyor in 2017. Already, health-conscious shoppers have seen food prices cut and a host of convenient delivery options. Now, folks who patronize both Whole Foods and Amazon may have reason to rejoice again. The ecommerce giant announced that Prime members who are also Amazon Rewards Visa cardholders will now receive five percent back on Whole Foods Market purchases when they use their Amazon Prime Rewards Visa. So if you’re looking to save an extra five percent on your groceries, you may want to pick up your Amazon credit card.

Even if you’re not an Amazon Prime member (but still have the Amazon Rewards Visa), you can earn three percent back on Whole Foods Market purchases. That said, getting that extra two percent may be worth it if you’re a frequent enough grocery shopper.

“We are excited to launch the Amazon Rewards Visa Card in our stores, offering benefits to our customers on all of their purchases at Whole Foods Market,” John Mackey, Whole Foods Market co-founder and CEO, said in a statement.

This latest benefit builds upon an existing suite of money back offers that cardmembers are already privy to. For example, Prime members can get five percent back at Amazon.com with an eligible Prime membership, or three percent back otherwise. Plus, there’s the offer of two percent back at restaurants, gas stations, and drugstores, as well as one percent back on everything else. There is no cap on rewards earned, nor do rewards expire. And if you’re traveling, this is a pretty decent card to have, too — there are no foreign transaction fees to speak of, nor is there an annual credit card fee.

“We’ve seen incredible excitement and adoption around our Amazon Rewards Visa Credit Cards and are thrilled to partner with Amazon and Whole Foods Market to bring even more rewards to our joint cardmembers,” said Leslie Gillin, president of Chase Co-Brand Cards.

So if you’re looking to get a new credit card (and know that you will be frequenting Whole Foods), you may check out the Amazon Rewards Visa for your spending needs.