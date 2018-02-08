You can get Whole Foods groceries delivered by Amazon in 2 hours

Congratulations, America. Your dreams have come true. Beginning Thursday, February 8, Amazon Prime members can get their Whole Foods groceries delivered straight to their front door in just two hours. Because there is nothing more wholesome than staying on your couch while all your organic and health-conscious foods make their way to your home.

The long-anticipated announcement comes several months after Amazon completed its acquisition of the grocery chain, and may just be the best thing to come of the merger. Any purchase over $35 can now be delivered free of charge in no more than 120 minutes, which really does feel like the pinnacle of technological achievement. As it stands, folks in Austin, Texas; Cincinnati, Dallas, and Virginia Beach, Virginia, can take advantage of this new offering, but Amazon says that it plans to expand across the U.S. throughout the year. Simply shop through Prime Now for Whole Foods items like produce, meat and seafood, household staples, and other locally sourced items. All available items can be found either at the Prime Now website or on the Prime Now app available on both Android and iOS devices.

“We’re happy to bring our customers the convenience of free two-hour delivery through Prime Now and access to thousands of natural and organic groceries and locally sourced favorites,” Whole Foods Market co-founder and CEO John Mackey said in a statement. “Together, we have already lowered prices on many items, and this offering makes Prime customers’ lives even easier.”

If you’re really in a rush, you can also get Amazon to deliver your groceries to you in under 60 minutes for an additional $8. That said, you still have to hit the $35 threshold in order for you Prime perks to kick in — anything under that, and you have to make the schlep to a physical store. Perhaps the best news of all, however, is that select alcohol will also be available for delivery. Because if there is one thing that you don’t want to go out for, it’s more booze.

Delivery from Whole Foods by way of Prime Now is available every day from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. local time. To see if you’re eligible for the service, visit Prime Now website or app and enter your zip code.