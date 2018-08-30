Anker debuts robot vacuum and Alexa-friendly smart speaker at IFA 2018

Share

Two of Anker’s sub-brands, Soundcore and Eufy, added to the barrage of new products launched at IFA 2018 in Berlin this week, according to Venture Beat. Soundcore’s Flare S+ smart speaker and the Eufy RoboVac 30C robot vacuum cleaner each add value through significant new features added to existing products.

Soundcore Flare S+

The Soundcore Flare S+ builds on the success of the original Soundcore Flare, a 360-degree speaker introduced this spring. The battery-operated portable Bluetooth speaker is rated to last 16 hours between charges.

Because Soundcore is part of the Anker commerce group, initially best-known for a line of device chargers, it’s no surprise that you can connect smartphones or other devices to the Flare S+ via USB cable to charge their batteries.

The Soundcore Flare line mini light shows with a multicolor LED light ring on its base. The Flare S+ is now a full-fledged smart speaker with Amazon Alexa compatibility. When you give Alexa a voice command, the light ring on the speaker glows blue and cyan.

Soundcore added Alexa to the Flare S+ in response to customer interest. “Our Flare Series has been an incredibly popular product for people looking to add ambiance to their social spaces. The most consistent request we’ve received for Flare has been to add a smart assistant,” Christie Chen, Soundcore brand director, told VentureBeat.

The Soundcore Flare S+ is scheduled to launch later this year in time for the holidays for $129.

Eufy RoboVac 30C

Eufy’s Robovac 30C is the latest, beefed-up and somewhat smarter version of the Robovac 11S Boost IQ model, an affordable robot vacuum that isn’t long on extra features but gets the job done on carpeting and hardwood floors. The Robovac 11S received a favorable “Recommended Product” rating when Digital Trends reviewed it.

The Robovac 30C has beefed up to 1500 pascals of vacuum suction power, an increase from the Robovac 11S’ 1300. The new model also has a new version of BoostIQ, which automatically bumps up the power when required, such as when it moves from hardwood floors to carpeting.

Perhaps even more significant than the added suction power, the Robovac 30C adds Alexa and Google Assistant compatibility, so it will fit in more than ever with other smart home products. The Robovac 30C is scheduled to launch in October for $299.