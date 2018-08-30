Digital Trends
Smart Home

Anker debuts robot vacuum and Alexa-friendly smart speaker at IFA 2018

Bruce Brown
By

Two of Anker’s sub-brands, Soundcore and Eufy, added to the barrage of new products launched at IFA 2018 in Berlin this week, according to Venture Beat. Soundcore’s Flare S+ smart speaker and the Eufy RoboVac 30C robot vacuum cleaner each add value through significant new features added to existing products.

anker soundcore flare s and eufy robovac 30c soundflare

Soundcore Flare S+

The Soundcore Flare S+ builds on the success of the original Soundcore Flare, a 360-degree speaker introduced this spring. The battery-operated portable Bluetooth speaker is rated to last 16 hours between charges.

Because Soundcore is part of the Anker commerce group, initially best-known for a line of device chargers, it’s no surprise that you can connect smartphones or other devices to the Flare S+ via USB cable to charge their batteries.

The Soundcore Flare line mini light shows with a multicolor LED light ring on its base. The Flare S+ is now a full-fledged smart speaker with Amazon Alexa compatibility. When you give Alexa a voice command, the light ring on the speaker glows blue and cyan.

Soundcore added Alexa to the Flare S+ in response to customer interest. “Our Flare Series has been an incredibly popular product for people looking to add ambiance to their social spaces. The most consistent request we’ve received for Flare has been to add a smart assistant,” Christie Chen, Soundcore brand director, told VentureBeat.

The Soundcore Flare S+ is scheduled to launch later this year in time for the holidays for $129.

anker soundcore flare s and eufy robovac 30c

Eufy RoboVac 30C

Eufy’s Robovac 30C is the latest, beefed-up and somewhat smarter version of the Robovac 11S Boost IQ model, an affordable robot vacuum that isn’t long on extra features but gets the job done on carpeting and hardwood floors. The Robovac 11S received a favorable “Recommended Product” rating when Digital Trends reviewed it.

The Robovac 30C has beefed up to 1500 pascals of vacuum suction power, an increase from the Robovac 11S’ 1300. The new model also has a new version of BoostIQ, which automatically bumps up the power when required, such as when it moves from hardwood floors to carpeting.

Perhaps even more significant than the added suction power, the Robovac 30C adds Alexa and Google Assistant compatibility, so it will fit in more than ever with other smart home products. The Robovac 30C is scheduled to launch in October for $299.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Samsung Galaxy Note 9: Everything you need to know
ifa 2017 front entrance
Android Army

IFA 2018 Complete Coverage

CES may be the largest consumer electronics show in the U.S., but IFA owns bragging rights as the largest CE show outside the states. In 2018, the show runs Aug. 31 to Sept. 5, and because of its timing (just in time for buyers to place…
Posted By Digital Trends Staff
simplisafe
Product Review

Invisible until you need it, SimpliSafe is a no-hassle way to watch your home

These days, there a lot of do-it-yourself home security systems out there. How do you choose? Simplisafe’s latest offering brings together beautiful hardware and the ability to customize your home security package. We do wish that we…
Posted By Terry Walsh
Smart Home

Put away that sponge and let us help you pick the best dishwasher for your buck

Tired of doing dishes by hand? Take a look at our picks of the four best dishwashers currently available and let a machine do the dirty work for you. They’ll do a much better job, anyway.
Posted By Kim Wetzel
best sales this weekend wayfair
Deals

Give your home an upgrade with the Wayfair Labor Day sale

Labor Day isn't just about taking a break from your labors, it's about enjoying the fruits of those labors. If you're looking to save big on mattresses, kitchenware, home appliances, and more, the Wayfair Labor Day sale has got you covered.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
how to make cold brew coffee iced
Smart Home

How to make cold brew coffee at home

Whether you're a casual joe drinker or a coffee addict, you can likely tell the difference between a good cup and a bad one. Check out our guide to making some of the best coffee we've ever tasted.
Posted By Erika Rawes, Gia Liu
kangaroo motion sensor low cost smart home security xz3zubk8
Smart Home

Kangaroo’s security system offers home protection at an affordable price

Setting up a smart home security is typically expensive, but Kangaroo is setting out to bring down the cost of keeping your home safe by introducing a new line of internet-connected motion sensors that start at $30.
Posted By AJ Dellinger
tempow tap bluetooth protocol multi audio
Home Theater

Tempow’s new Bluetooth software ties your smart home together

You can sync your smart speakers with your Bluetooth speakers and even your TV to create multi-room audio or surround sound with Tempow’s new software.
Posted By Simon Hill
nanoleaf canvas modular wall lights ifa 2018
Smart Home

The modular Nanoleaf Canvas will light up your entire wall

Nanoleaf introduced its Canvas modular lights at IFA 2018. The lights can be layered on a wall in any pattern to create a unique lighting experience that you have complete control over.
Posted By AJ Dellinger
sharp ifa 2018 appliances smart intellidos 10kg washing machine
Smart Home

Sharp’s smart home lineup at IFA covers all major appliance needs

Sharp has announced a whole smart home’s worth of major appliances, from clothes washers and dryers to a dishwasher, a fridge with a built-in vacuum-pack sealer, and a five-shelf oven.
Posted By Denny Arar
Google Booth CES 2018
Smart Home

Google Assistant goes bilingual, lets you speak two languages interchangeably

As multicultural households become more common, Google has stepped up its language support, announcing that the Google Assistant can now recognize and speak two languages interchangeably.
Posted By Clayton Moore
amazon whole foods delivery prime now
Smart Home

Whole Foods delivery via Amazon Prime arrives in more cities. Is yours among them?

Amazon continues its quest to conquer American commerce as Whole Foods expands free delivery, in under two hours no less, to Prime members in 28 cities serving major markets across the country.
Posted By Clayton Moore
Lenovo smart home essentials
Smart Home

Lenovo augments its smart home line with new camera, plug, and bulb

Lenovo makes a lot of products from laptops to smart televisions but this year it's launching a smart home essentials line that will initially include a plug, smart bulb, and a surveillance camera.
Posted By Clayton Moore
yale smart alarm
Smart Home

Yale’s refreshed Sync security system set to launch in Europe

U.K. security system and lock manufacturer is launching an updated Sync security system in European markets this fall . It includes integrations for Amazon Alexa and Philips Hue smart lights.
Posted By Clayton Moore
netgear orbi voice mesh wi fi speaker 2018 07 product
Smart Home

Netgear’s Alexa-enabled Orbi Voice Mesh Wi-Fi speaker packs Harman Kardon audio

Netgear's Orbi Voice Smart Speaker and Wi-Fi Mesh Satellite is a multifunction device for smart homes that extends Wi-Fi networks, adds an Alexa-enabled voice assistant, and uses Harman Kardon audio for high-quality music streaming.
Posted By Bruce Brown