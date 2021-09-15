A new robot vacuum is on the scene by way of Eufy. The RoboVac X8 is now available, and it produces 2,000 pascals of suction in each of its twin turbines. A hybrid model is also available that includes a mopping function and a 250-milliliter water tank. Though cleaning power is important, the X8’s ability to navigate the home is the real convenience here. All of this may sound somewhat familiar because the RoboVac X8 series models are merely rebadged versions of the RoboVac L80 that were first introduced earlier this year at CES 2021.

The RoboVac X8 uses a laser-navigation system to build a real-time map of the home, including multiple floors. With that map and a smartphone app, owners can select which rooms to clean, and set zones within them that are safe and unsafe to enter. It can run for up to three hours on a single charge, after which the RoboVac X8 returns to its charging station. For added convenience, this model plays nice with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, so you can send it off to clean with minimal effort.

Eufy has been making robot vacuums for some time, and we enjoyed the last one we got to try out. Its twin turbines stand to potentially provide a higher level of cleaning power. Eufy claims it can improve pet hair cleaning by 57% over previous models, though it’ll be interesting to see how it actually performs in real-world scenarios. The added intelligence of multifloor mapping is convenient for bigger homes.

There’s still the challenge of getting your robot vacuum down the stairs. Plus, as smart as the mapping is for ensuring the whole floor gets covered, detecting unexpected obstacles can be the real challenge. That said, the lidar-based system used by the RoboVac X8 should be able to easily avoid larger pieces of furniture. Obstacle avoidance has been a primary focus of late for many manufacturers, with iRobot making the claim about the superiority of its latest robot vacuum.

The Eufy RoboVac X8 is available now for the early-bird discounted price of $550, but has a normal MSRP of $600. Meanwhile, the 2-in-1 mopper combo in the RoboVac X8 Hybrid will set you back $650, which seems like a reasonable upcharge given its dual-purpose functionality.

