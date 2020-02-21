Smart Home

Arlo Pro 3 and Apple HomeKit join forces

Are you a fan of all things Apple? Have you been thinking about outfitting your home with smart security? Well, our friends at Netgear have some news that is sure to make your next big smart home purchase a clear no-brainer.

The quick-install, crystal-clear suite of Arlo Pro 3 wireless cameras has just announced full compatibility with Apple HomeKit, joining the ranks of Apple’s ever-growing library of HomeKit-enabled smart gear. Now, you can monitor and control your at-home security using the Home app across all of your favorite iOS devices.

Right now, the HomeKit update is only available on the Arlo VMB4540 smart hub, but Netgear promises that further integration with other smart hubs and base stations is just around the corner.

Imagine being able to view live camera feeds on your 85-inch OLED TV screen using just your Apple TV, or issuing commands to your Arlo spotlights and sirens by speaking directly to your Apple HomePod. While some of these features aren’t available right now, who knows what a few firmware updates to Arlo and HomeKit devices might bring? This integration gives us a lot to look forward to.

The Arlo Pro 3 captures and records surveillance footage in a crisp 2K UHD resolution, with colored night vision viewing and a wide 160-degree viewing angle. The cameras have great battery life, resistant weather-proofing, and come with a magnetic mount, making installation a breeze.

We’ll be sure to update this article with more breaking news on this subject as it becomes available. In the meantime, you can check out our breakdown on the Apple HomePod, Apple’s own take on the smart home speaker.

