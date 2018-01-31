Get your next home with the best apartment-finder apps

Moving to a new city and need to find an apartment? Looking to upgrade to a better place in your current city? Whether you’re relocating across the country or searching for a home in your own town, an apartment-finder app can be a great way to find the perfect place to put down roots. Apps are a convenient way to apartment-hunt because you can browse listings from wherever you are, whether you’re waiting in line at the grocery store or sitting on the subway during your commute. Luckily, both Apple and Android users have plenty of options at their disposal. We’ve rounded up the best apartment-finder apps that just might be able to help you get your new home.

Zillow Rentals This user-friendly app has information on more than 400,000 rental properties across the United States. You can easily customize your search based on the specific features you’re looking for, whether it’s the pet policy, or whether there’s on-site laundry or garage parking. You can also save searches so that you don’t have to re-enter all the criteria the next time you hop on the app. Another cool feature is that you can use your finger to draw a circle around the area in which you want to search for apartments. See a home you like? Give it a tap, and it’ll show up in your favorites. That way, you can easily call the top candidates one by one to set up a viewing. Download now for: iOS Android

Trulia Rentals As far as apartment-finder sites go, Trulia is one that has been in the market since early on. This Zillow-owned company first started showing up in search engine results back in 2005. Since then, Trulia has established partnerships with CrimeReports.com, SpotCrime.com, and EveryBlock.com, allowing the site to give users specific information about crime rates, school districts, and even commute lengths. Users also like the one-click feature, which puts you right in contact with the property manager — no need to fill out any pesky inquiry forms or look for a phone number online. Download now for: iOS Android

Apartments.com Where Apartments.com really stands out is the real-time availability it provides users. This ensures you aren’t wasting your time looking at units that have long been rented out to someone else. The database is also very comprehensive, and users are given a wide range of filter options. This includes the usual ones, such as price range and housing type, but it also includes really specific filters that let you search for military housing and student housing, for example. Once you see an apartment you like, you can take a 3-D tour right then and there, before you’ve even set foot in the actual unit. Download now for: iOS Android

Zumper With more than one million apartment listings in its inventory, Zumper knows local rental markets pretty well. When you search the site, you’ll notice specific details about different properties, including city landmarks, local weather statistics, and neighborhood culture. You can also set the app to alert you instantly once a unit that fits your criteria becomes available. Here’s an insider tip: if a listing is pink, that means it just went live during the past 24 hours. Download now for: iOS Android

HotPads If you’re moving to a major city, HotPads is one to check out. While the app does display rental listings all over the country, HotPads is best known for apartment listings in major metropolitan areas. To give you a better sense of what life is like in the neighborhood, the app also gives you details about nearby schools and the walkability of the area. Interested in seeing what other app users are excited about? The designated “hot” rentals are the ones generating a lot of activity on the app. Download now for: iOS Android

Rent.com Moving costs can really add up without you even realizing it. Plus, a relocation to a different city also brings its fair share of new taxes, rent increases, and other expenses. Rent.com aims to save you money through a special feature called Moving Center. Simply enter the size and location of your home and the city where you’re headed, and Rent.com will provide free moving quotes to give you a sense of how much you’ll be spending. Want to take a peek at a potential rental before you visit in person? Many of the properties conveniently come with virtual 3-D tours. Download now for: iOS Android