 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Smart Home
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

The best Black Friday refrigerator deals you can shop right now

Jennifer Allen
By
Digital Trends Best Black Friday Deals
Digital Trends

This time of year is full of Black Friday deals which can feel a bit overwhelming even if you know what you’re looking to buy. If your eyes are firmly on a new refrigerator, we’re here to help. We’ve picked out all the best Black Friday refrigerator deals going on right now. These include the best refrigerator brands who are responsible for the best refrigerators, such as LG, Samsung, and KitchenAid. Take a look below at all you need to know about how to save big on the current refrigerator Black Friday deals going on.

Best LG refrigerator Black Friday deals

An LG Side by Side Refrigerator in a kitchen with light brown cabinetry.
LG

LG is a well regarded brand for many kitchen appliances from washing machines, dryers, to microwaves and — of course — refrigerators. Many of its refrigerators offer smart features as well as traditional favorites like ice makers and the option of different stylings. A worthy investment for any home, LG refrigerators are generally considered superior to many other options.

  • LG 20.2 Cubic Feet Top-Freezer Refrigerator —
  • LG 25.1 Cubic Feet French Door Refrigerator with Ice Maker —
  • LG 27.7 Cubic Feet French Door Smart Refrigerator —
  • LG 27.8 Cubic Feet 4-Door French Door Smart Refrigerator —
  • LG 28.6 Cubic Feet French Door Smart Refrigerator —
  • LG 25.5 Cubic Feet French Door Counter-Depth Smart Refrigerator with Mirror InstaView —

Best Samsung refrigerator Black Friday deals

28 cu. ft. Samsung 3-Door French Door Refrigerator with Family Hub in a kitchen with dark gray cabinets and a wooden floor
Samsung

Like LG, Samsung is highly regarded for its range of kitchen appliances including refrigerators. It often includes many smart features within its refrigerators such as a touchscreen working as a Family Hub. It also includes excellent ice makers and typically provides sizeable refrigerators that are perfect for the growing family.

  • Samsung 28 Cubic Feet Side-by-Side Smart Refrigerator —
  • Samsung 32 Cubic Feet 3-Door French Door Smart Refrigerator —
  • Samsung 26.7 Cubic Feet Side-by-Side Smart Refrigerator with Touch Screen Family Hub —
  • Samsung Bespoke 29 Cubic Feet 4-Door French Door Smart Refrigerator with Beverage Center —
  • Samsung Bespoke 29 Cubic Feet Flex French Door Smart Refrigerator —

Best KitchenAid refrigerator Black Friday deals

KitchenAid French Door refrigerator
KitchenAid

KitchenAid makes some fairly high-end kitchen appliances, whether that happens to be microwaves, mixers, or refrigerators. Its refrigerators are sturdy and long-lasting with a generally sleek design that will fit into any kitchen environment. It also offers useful features like ice makers and a well-designed interior.

  • KitchenAid 24.8 Cubic Feet Side-by-Side Refrigerator —
  • KitchenAid 19.4 Cubic Feet Bottom Freezer 4-Door French Door Refrigerator —
  • KitchenAid 22.6 Cubic Feet Side-by-Side Counter-Depth Refrigerator —
  • KitchenAid 27 Cubic Feet French Door Refrigerator with Ice Dispenser —
  • KitchenAid 23.8 Cubic Feet French Door Counter-Depth Refrigerator —

Other refrigerator Black Friday deals we love right now

Samsung offers bespoke refridgerators, washers and dryers.
Samsung

While we’ve highlighted the major refrigerator brands around, there are alternatives too. These tend to be a little more affordable but also can lack some of the best features that you might want from a new refrigerator. Whatever your plan, it’s a smart move to see what’s out there and how a less familiar brand can save you a bunch of cash.

  • Insignia 18 Cubic Feet Top Freezer Refrigerator —
  • Insignia 18.6 Cubic Feet Bottom Freezer Refrigerator —
  • Frigidaire 25.6 Cubic Feet Side-by-Side Refrigerator —
  • Whirlpool 21.4 Cubic Feet Side-by-Side Refrigerator —
  • GE 27 Cubic Feet French Door Refrigerator with Internal Water Dispenser —

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Deals Writer
Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 10 years of experience. She primarily writes about the best deals coverage…
Shark Black Friday sale: Save on vacuums, air purifiers, and more
A cat lounging next to the Shark HP102PET.

Shark makes a whole range of products, from hair dryers to air purifiers, and they're pretty reasonably priced compared to similar products from other brands. Even better, with November becoming the new Black Friday, there are a ton of great early Black Friday deals you can take advantage of on Shark products. Naturally, these deals are distributed across several different retailers, so we've done our best to collect the best deals and bring them to you here. Also, be sure to check back regularly as we update this page with newer and better deals.
Best Shark Hair Dryer Black Friday Deals

While Shark might not be as fancy of a company as Dyson, they do make a pretty good hair dryer, and it even looks quite similar to the Dyson Supersonic. Luckily, none of Shark's products are as expensive, so you can get yourself a high-quality hair dryer for a pretty good price.

Read more
The best Dyson cordless vacuum Black Friday deals available now
The Dyson V15 Detect cordless vacuum with its laser.

Even though it is early in the month, Black Friday deals are already here. That means we're finding excellent savings on appliances and home cleaning tools that you need, such as vacuum cleaners. Dyson, one of our favorite vacuum cleaner manufacturers, has a ton of cordless vacuum cleaners already on sale. But it can be hard to parse through the deals and find the one that you want. To help out in sorting through the noise, we've found what we think is the best early Dyson cordless vacuum deal. Then, in case your budget is different or you have needs that differ from ours, we're listing good alternative options.
The best Dyson cordless vacuum Black Friday deal

Without a doubt, the best deal we're seeing is on the Dyson V8 Origin+ Cordless Vacuum. The reasoning? Its price is being cut back by a lot, putting the price into reach for most consumers, while also maintaining a level of quality and features that will feel premium.

Read more
Early meal kit Black Friday deals from HelloFresh and more
Family kitchen day and meal prep with Blue Apron.

If you’re looking to add one of the best meal delivery services to your food regimen, Black Friday makes a good opportunity to land some savings. A meal kit service can be incredibly helpful when it comes to both eating healthy and saving yourself time in doing so. It can take a lot of the confusion around dieting and nutrition out of your meal prep and free up some headspace to simply eat. Many of the most popular meal kit services are offering discounts for the Black Friday shopping season. So whether you’re looking to clean up your diet or free up some time, read onward for more information on the best ways to save on a meal kit service plan this Black Friday.
Best meal kit Black Friday deal
HelloFresh — 16 free meals + a free breakfast item for life

HelloFresh is often regarded as the best meal kit service on the market, and it’s certainly one of the most popular. It claims to be America’s number one meal kit provider, and it’s become such by sourcing high-quality ingredients and delivering delicious, easy-to-prepare meals. HelloFresh is also the world’s first carbon-neutral meal kit company. There are more than 100 meal options to choose from each week, ranging from items like meat and veggies to family friendly, kid-tested meals. Hello Fresh even has a Fit & Wholesome category for the health nuts in search of a meal kit service.

Read more