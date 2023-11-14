 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Smart Home
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

The best early microwave Black Friday deals we’ve found

Jennifer Allen
By
Digital Trends Best Black Friday Deals
Digital Trends

Black Friday deals are here and that means you can save big on many different things including kitchen appliances like a microwave. While many of us are using air fryers more than ever, it’s still useful to have one of the best microwaves available for you to use. Some of the best microwave brands include LG and Samsung, along with KitchenAid. We’ve helped you by finding the best early microwave Black Friday deals and we’ve listed them all below. These include all the major brands along with some other options too. Check them out below and enjoy faster cooked food in no time.

Best LG microwave Black Friday deals

LG microwave above a range cooker in a kitchen.
LG

LG is a big name brand for all manners of electrical devices. Responsible for some of the best TVs around, it’s also found the time to make great microwaves and kitchen appliances like refrigerators and washing machines. If you want a stylish microwave with some cool features, LG is a brand to strongly consider.

  • LG NeoChef 0.9 Cubic Feet Compact Microwave —
  • LG NeoChef 1.5 Cubic Feet Countertop Microwave —
  • LG 1.8 Cubic Feet Over-the-Range Microwave —
  • LG 2.1 Cubic Feet Over-the-Range Microwave —
  • LG 1.7 Cubic Feet Convection Microwave and Air Fry —

Best Samsung microwave Black Friday deals

Opening the Samsung 2.1 cu. ft. over-the-range microwave in a kitchen.
Samsung

Samsung makes some great microwaves thanks to the company often adding smart features. That can mean Wi-Fi connectivity if you need it and even voice controls. Other models offer Sensor Cook technology so the microwave can automatically adjust the cooking time to provide you with the best results. So much more than just a basic microwave, Samsung is a good option for those who regularly use their microwave.

  • Samsung 1.7 Cubic Feet Over-the-Range Microwave —
  • Samsung 1.9 Cubic Feet Over-the-Range Microwave with Sensor Cook —
  • Samsung 2.1 Cubic Feet Over-the-Range Microwave with Sensor Cook —
  • Samsung 1.1 Cubic Feet Smart SLIM Over-the-Range Microwave with Wi-Fi —
  • Samsung 1.7 Cubic Feet Over-the-Range Convection Microwave —

Best KitchenAid microwave Black Friday deals

KitchenAid Convection Microwave Oven
KitchenAid Convection Microwave Oven KitchenAid / KitchenAid

KitchenAid makes many high-end microwaves. That means you’ll pay more for them than your average microwave but in exchange, you can enjoy far more features and more accurate cooking. Sensor Cooking is just one of the features among many KitchenAid microwaves with an air frying mode often included. If you’re looking to invest in a great microwave, this is your chance.

  • KitchenAid 1.9 Cubic Feet Convection Over-the-Range Microwave —
  • KitchenAid 2.2 Cubic Feet Microwave —
  • KitchenAid 1.9 Cubic Feet Convection Over-the-Range Microwave with Air Fry —
  • KitchenAid 1.1 Cubic Feet Over-the-Range Microwave —
  • KitchenAid 1.9 Cubic Feet Convection Over-the-Range Microwave with Air Fry — ($150 gift card when bought as bundle)

Other microwave Black Friday deals we love right now

GE Stainless Steel Over-The-Range Microwave Oven - JVM3160RFSS
GE

If you’re simply looking for a great bargain, there are other microwave Black Friday deals to consider with brands like Insignia and GE often proving much cheaper than the ones above. They may not be as stylish or offer the same number of features but they’re still worth your time if you need something that’s great value.

  • Insignia 0.7 Cubic Feet Compact Microwave —
  • Insignia 0.9 Cubic Feet Compact Microwave —
  • GE 1.1 Cubic Feet Mid-Size Microwave —
  • Whirlpool 1.7 Cubic Feet Over-the-Range Microwave —
  • Whirlpool 1.9 Cubic Feet Over-the-Range Microwave with Sensor Cooking —

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Deals Writer
Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 10 years of experience. She primarily writes about the best deals coverage…
The 32 best early Walmart Black Friday deals still available
Digital Trends Best Black Friday Walmart Deals

Black Friday isn’t far off, and we’ve already seen a huge rush of early Black Friday deals from numerous retailers. You may be wondering if there are still any early Black Friday deals to capitalize on, and the answer is yes. Walmart is one of the most popular retailers when it comes to landing a good deal amongst the Black Friday sales, and there are a lot of deals available to shop there. From TVs to laptops and from small appliances to mattresses, we’ve tracked down all of the best Walmart Black Friday deals you can shop right now.

From an already cheap sticker price of $198, it’s available for just $148, so if you want an upgrade for your home theater setup but you’re on a tight budget, you won't want to miss out on this bargain. Heck, at under $150, it's worth buying just to put in the spare room.

Read more
There’s a big early Black Friday sale on blood pressure monitors
Middle-age man wearing the QardioArm Blood Pressure Monitor

Black Friday is a great time to save on tech as the holidays approach. Early Black Friday deals have already started to commence at several retailers, with all sorts of smart home devices seeing discounts. Blood pressure monitors are among them, and several make great competition for the best blood pressure monitors. Having a blood pressure monitor around the house can be beneficial, and right now it can help you land some savings. In fact, these early Black Friday deals are offering some of the best blood pressure monitor deals of the year, and we’ve tracked them all down.
Best blood pressure monitor Black Friday deal
Omron 5 Series upper arm blood pressure monitor — $55, was $78

While the best fitness trackers can go a long way in helping you track your stats, they can only go so far. Maintaining good health includes maintaining the right blood pressure. Omron makes highly-rated blood pressure monitors to help you do so, with several different models available at several different price points. The Omron 5 Series offers some good middle ground value. It has advanced accuracy technology, and it can connect to the Omron Connect app on either Android or iOS devices. It’s capable of indicating hypertension, monitoring pulse, monitoring heartbeat, and keeping track of changes in your blood pressure. The Omron 5 Series blood pressure monitor measures five times more data points for consistent, precise blood pressure readings, making it a great option to keep around the house.

Read more
Early Black Friday deal: $200 off the Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer
Dyson supersonic hair dryer.

If you don't mind buying refurbished stock, Walmart has one of the best Black Friday deals for haircare fans. Right now, you can buy the Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer for $230 saving you a huge $200 off the regular price. As we mentioned, this is a refurbished model but you still get everything you need and it still has a 12 month warranty with Dyson. It's easily one of the hair dryer deals you should consider right now, especially if you're buying gifts. Hit the buy button now before you miss out on the sweet deal or take a look at what we have to tell you about it first.

Why you should buy the Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer
The ultimate hair dryer in many people's eyes, the Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer is something special. Designed to be fast yet controlled, it measures the air temperature 40 times every second so that you don't have to worry about heat damage and can still protect your hair's natural shine.

Read more