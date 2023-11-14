The best early microwave Black Friday deals we’ve found

Black Friday deals are here and that means you can save big on many different things including kitchen appliances like a microwave. While many of us are using air fryers more than ever, it’s still useful to have one of the best microwaves available for you to use. Some of the best microwave brands include LG and Samsung, along with KitchenAid. We’ve helped you by finding the best early microwave Black Friday deals and we’ve listed them all below. These include all the major brands along with some other options too. Check them out below and enjoy faster cooked food in no time.

Best LG microwave Black Friday deals

LG is a big name brand for all manners of electrical devices. Responsible for some of the best TVs around, it’s also found the time to make great microwaves and kitchen appliances like refrigerators and washing machines. If you want a stylish microwave with some cool features, LG is a brand to strongly consider.

LG NeoChef 0.9 Cubic Feet Compact Microwave —

LG NeoChef 1.5 Cubic Feet Countertop Microwave —

LG 1.8 Cubic Feet Over-the-Range Microwave —

LG 2.1 Cubic Feet Over-the-Range Microwave —

LG 1.7 Cubic Feet Convection Microwave and Air Fry —

Best Samsung microwave Black Friday deals

Samsung makes some great microwaves thanks to the company often adding smart features. That can mean Wi-Fi connectivity if you need it and even voice controls. Other models offer Sensor Cook technology so the microwave can automatically adjust the cooking time to provide you with the best results. So much more than just a basic microwave, Samsung is a good option for those who regularly use their microwave.

Samsung 1.7 Cubic Feet Over-the-Range Microwave —

Samsung 1.9 Cubic Feet Over-the-Range Microwave with Sensor Cook —

Samsung 2.1 Cubic Feet Over-the-Range Microwave with Sensor Cook —

Samsung 1.1 Cubic Feet Smart SLIM Over-the-Range Microwave with Wi-Fi —

Samsung 1.7 Cubic Feet Over-the-Range Convection Microwave —

Best KitchenAid microwave Black Friday deals

KitchenAid makes many high-end microwaves. That means you’ll pay more for them than your average microwave but in exchange, you can enjoy far more features and more accurate cooking. Sensor Cooking is just one of the features among many KitchenAid microwaves with an air frying mode often included. If you’re looking to invest in a great microwave, this is your chance.

KitchenAid 1.9 Cubic Feet Convection Over-the-Range Microwave —

KitchenAid 2.2 Cubic Feet Microwave —

KitchenAid 1.9 Cubic Feet Convection Over-the-Range Microwave with Air Fry —

KitchenAid 1.1 Cubic Feet Over-the-Range Microwave —

KitchenAid 1.9 Cubic Feet Convection Over-the-Range Microwave with Air Fry — ($150 gift card when bought as bundle)

Other microwave Black Friday deals we love right now

If you’re simply looking for a great bargain, there are other microwave Black Friday deals to consider with brands like Insignia and GE often proving much cheaper than the ones above. They may not be as stylish or offer the same number of features but they’re still worth your time if you need something that’s great value.

Insignia 0.7 Cubic Feet Compact Microwave —

Insignia 0.9 Cubic Feet Compact Microwave —

GE 1.1 Cubic Feet Mid-Size Microwave —

Whirlpool 1.7 Cubic Feet Over-the-Range Microwave —

Whirlpool 1.9 Cubic Feet Over-the-Range Microwave with Sensor Cooking —

