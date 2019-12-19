The best tent heaters for 2019

There’s no better way to ruin a camping trip than waking up in the middle of the night with the shivers. The best way to keep your tent toasty during chilly nights is to invest in a tent heater, but just any heater won’t do. For the best performance for your next camping trip we’ve rounded up the best tent heaters out there. These heaters will keep you toasty and cover a wide range of needs.

Best electric tent heater

Electric tent heaters can either be plugged into an outlet if you’re at a more advanced campsite, or into a generator if you’re at a primitive campsite. The best electric heater is durable and has safety features that keep you from burning your tent down. The Comfort Zone CZ707 1500 Watt Compact Utility Heater covers all those needs and more. It has two heat settings and a fan setting to keep you comfortable and will turn off automatically if it is turned over or gets too hot. It also has a durable metal design that will stand up to rugged camping conditions. Just make sure you pair it with an outdoor-rated extension cord so that the heater and its cord aren’t subjected to the elements since the Comfort Zone CZ707 isn’t rated for outdoor use.

Best propane tent heater

The most important features when it comes to propane tent heaters are safety features. The Mr. Heater F232017 MH9BXRV Indoor-Safe Portable RV Radiant Heater has all the safety features you need, plus it heats up to 225 square feet at near 100% efficiency (that means very little wasted fuel). It is safe to use indoors or outdoors and it automatically shuts off if it tips over, senses low oxygen levels in your tent, or if the pilot light goes out.

Best kerosene tent heater

The Sengoku HeatMate 10,000-BTU Portable Indoor/Outdoor Omni-Radiant Kerosene Heater doesn’t take up much space, but provides 300 square feet of warmth. It’s also safer than most kerosene heaters. If it tips over, it will shut off automatically, plus it has a wider base for better stability and extra grating to keep items and hands away from the heating element.

Most portable tent heater

If you have a tiny tent, or just very little packing room in your vehicle, the Mr. Heater F215100 MH4B Little Buddy 3800-BTU Indoor Safe Propane Heater is a great choice. It’s not much bigger than a flashlight and comes apart for easy storage or carrying. Even though it’s small, the Little Buddy still heats up to 95 square feet. It also includes important safety features. It will automatically shut off if tipped over, or if it detects low oxygen in your tent.

Best low-cost tent heater

If you’re on a budget and just want a heater that can warm up a small tent, then the AmazonBasics 500-Watt Ceramic Small Space Personal Mini Heater will work in a pinch. At only 5.9 x 3.2 x 6 inches, it can fit into any backpack and won’t take up much room in your tent. Even better, it’s under $20. The mini heater comes in four colors and shuts off automatically if tipped over. Like with other electric heaters, be sure to pair it with an outdoor-rated extension cord so the heater and its cord are not outside.

Best heater for one

If no one in your camping party tends to agree on how warm your tent should be, the answer is personal battery-powered warmers you can slip into your gloves, pockets or socks. Out of all the personal warmers, Karecel Hand Warmers gets our thumbs up. They come in three colors, have anti-scalding protection to prevent burning, and three heating settings. It also doubles as a device charger that can power your phone or tablet with a USB cord.

