Bosch’s Black Stainless Steel kitchen suite keeps yours sleek and smudge-free

Keeping your kitchen clean is no small task, but here to help you just a bit is Bosch and its new Black Stainless Steel kitchen suite. Meant for well-loved kitchens that serve as the apex of activity in a home, these black stainless appliances promise to guard against scratches and fingerprints, giving you fewer things to worry about as you tidy up. Making their debut at the Kitchen & Bath Industry Show (KBIS) next week, the new line of resilient appliances includes new cooktops, ventilators, dishwashers, and refrigeration units.

In total, Bosch’s new line features nine new appliances: A Black Stainless Steel dishwasher, single wall oven, double wall oven, speed oven combo, over-the-range microwave, chimney wall ventilation hood, and refrigerator/freezer combo, as well as gas and induction cooktops. All are said to combine modern style with 21st-century features meant to simplify your life (at least in the kitchen).

“Contemporary kitchen design has emerged as one of the most popular styles across the U.S.,” said Anja Prescher, director of brand marketing for Bosch home appliances. “As a brand known for providing quality appliances that solve the needs of our consumer, we’re thrilled to offer a complete Black Stainless Steel kitchen suite to help meet the growing demand for this kitchen design style. Our Black Stainless Steel appliances provide the quality performance and innovative features consumers have come to expect from Bosch, in a sleek, contemporary package.”

While the dishwasher is the only black stainless appliance available now, Bosch is debuting a number of other appliances at KBIS. First up are the company’s gas cooktops, which are said to enhance efficiency and better control temperature during the cooking process. The downdraft ventilation hoods, on the other hand, promise flexible cleaning features and can provide additional countertop space when not in use. As for the new Bosch Ascenta dishwasher line, these washers boast easy loading features to make kitchen cleanup even easier, like an expanded third rack and a new utility mini-rack.

Finally, Bosch will be showing off two new refrigerators in the form of a counter-depth French door and side-by-side model. Both freestanding fridges are meant to blend seamlessly into a variety of kitchen designs while keeping food fresh.