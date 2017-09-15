Look out, Nest: Bosch introduces its Connected Control smart thermostat

Why it matters to you The Bosch BCC100 smart thermostat will let you control your home's temperature from anywhere in the world.

As we bid adieu to summer and offer a wary welcome to fall, we need to depend on our thermostats more than ever to ensure that our home’s environment remains consistent, even as the weather outside turns fickle. Luckily, Bosch is here to help. The company announced an expansion of its connected products lineup with the Bosch Connected Control BCC100 Thermostat. Featuring Wi-Fi connectivity, weather access, and programmable options all on a full-color, five-inch, touchscreen display, this thermostat just may be what your home has been missing.

While there is certainly no shortage of smart thermostats floating around, the BCC100 hopes to carve out its own place in the market with a slightly more straightforward interface. Unlike the circular design of the Nest, the Bosch connected thermostat is rectangular, with all options and functionalities clearly laid out.

The home screen displays the current room temperature, temperature schedule, and humidity levels. There is also a fan status indicator, as well as a set of up and down arrows that allow for quick and easy temperature adjustment. The BCC100 claims to save users energy and money by automatically adjusting heating and cooling to maintain a constant temperature even when you are not home, and you can either follow the BCC’s factory-loaded presets for maximum efficiency, or create your own schedule to suit your individual needs.

Plus, the BCC100 is said to be compatible with most HVAC systems on the market, so you should be able to bring even old systems into the 21st century.

“As a trusted manufacturer of HVAC products, we created an integrated approach to heating and cooling solutions with the Bosch Connected Control,” Goncalo Costa, product director at Bosch Thermotechnology, said in a statement. “Our approach links the thermostat directly to the HVAC equipment, giving homeowners more control over ambient temperatures.”

Of course, the connected thermostat comes with a companion app, available on both iOS and Android. That means that you can set your home temperature from anywhere in the world and the app will also allow users to connect to an unlimited number of thermostats (for all your different vacation homes, of course). So if you’re looking to bring your home into the 21st century, temperature-wise, the BCC100 may be a good place to start.