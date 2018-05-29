Nest vs. Ecobee: Which is the better smart thermostat?

Share

Smart shoppers know the value of comparing products before buying them. The Nest Learning Thermostat and the Ecobee4 are two of the leading smart home gadgets that help a home stay at a comfortable temperature without requiring constant input. So, how do they stack up against each other? We decided to take a closer look.

Cost

There’s one thing you don’t have to compare when evaluating these two devices: the price. Both cost $249, although sometimes you can find deals on each.

Winner: Tie

Energy saving benefits

One of the primary reasons many people choose smart thermostats is because they want to cut down on utility bill costs. Although both models mentioned here can help you reach your energy goals, the Nest approach is a little more user-friendly.

When you adjust the temperature in a way that will result in energy savings, a leaf icon appears on the thermostat. Using the Nest Thermostat for heating and setting it to 62 degrees or below will always get you the leaf, as will using the gadget to cool your home and setting the thermostat to 84 degrees or warmer.

As the Nest Learning Thermostat gets smarter and learns the household’s preferences over time, you’ll see the leaf icon show up on the display whenever you choose temperature settings that save energy based on your preferences and habits.

The leaf icon doesn’t provide more information besides the icon cue, but Nest’s support documentation about the feature indicates it’ll challenge people to set the thermostat higher or lower than usual. Making 1-degree tweaks could save up to 5 percent on energy bills.

You might also like to know that the Ecobee4 is solely a hard-wired smart thermostat, whereas the Nest Learning Thermostat can operate off of either a home’s electricity or batteries in the event of a power outage.

If a person lives in an area characterized by severe weather that often causes power outages, the choice of two power sources in the Nest product could be advantageous. That additional option, combined with its smart energy-saving feature, makes Nest the winner here.

Winner: Nest Learning Thermostat

Looks

Both thermostats have rounded shapes. However, while the Nest Learning thermostat is perfectly round, the Ecobee4 is a bit more oval.

You can buy the Nest Learning Thermostat in stainless steel, black, white or copper.

The Ecobee4 has a black front piece with a blue strip at the top, and no other color options are available. The back casing is white.

Winner: Nest Learning Thermostat

Thermostat adjustment

A look at the specifics of each device reveals that although they look similar, there are slight differences in how to make temperature adjustments.

The Nest device uses a dial mechanism courtesy of an exterior ring that you turn manually to change the temperature. If you prefer the same temperature-adjustment technique used for conventional thermostats, the Nest Learning Thermostat is a good choice.

The Ecobee4 utilizes a touchscreen. For those already accustomed to touchscreens on their smartphones, tablets, and home appliances such as ovens, using the Ecobee4 to alter the temperature is a natural extension of those activities.

When people invest in an Ecobee4, they can also purchase wireless room sensors. These accessories detect occupancy and adjust room temperatures automatically. Each Ecobee4 also comes with one sensor.

You can also choose to average the temperatures of selected rooms with sensors regardless of the presence of people with the Ecobee4. Convenience is one of the primary advantages of having a smart home, and this smart thermostat certainly delivers it.

Concerning the Nest Learning Thermostat, you can buy Nest Temperature Sensors separately. They require you to specify the desired temperature in a room at a particular time of the day, then the Nest responds to that input, making it a must-have accessory for large smart homes. Users can prioritize different rooms as needed. However, Nest’s technology doesn’t have the occupant-sensing feature of the Ecobee4.

Winner: Ecobee4

Compatibility with other home energy devices

Both devices connect with several energy devices for easier use.

Unlike the Nest Learning Thermostat, the Ecobee4 recognizes when a home has a ventilator and uses cool outdoor temperatures when appropriate to reduce dependence on your home’s air conditioner.

In homes with dehumidifiers, the Ecobee4 can regulate indoor humidity to prevent frost buildup in colder weather coupled with high-humidity indoor environments.

Conversely, Nest offers a feature that’s beneficial in homes with heat pumps and auxiliary heat. Known as Heat Pump Balance, it allows your to choose how much auxiliary heat to use, which is handy since such heating options can be expensive.

The Nest thermostat also figures the heat pump’s efficiency, the current weather and weather forecast into the mix with the Heat Pump Balance feature activated, relying on data to determine the best auxiliary heat usage.

Winner: Tie

Voice assistant connectivity

Both the Nest Learning Thermostat and the Ecobee4 work with Google Assistant or Alexa, albeit in slightly different ways.

When using an Amazon Alexa device, individuals can control their Nest thermostats either via the Alexa app or by speaking, meaning that you can ask Alexa to turn the heat up or down.

In contrast, the Ecobee4 has built-in Alexa Voice Service. This means it understands voice cues like Alexa does and features more capabilities than those related to room temperature. For example, a person can use the Ecobee4 to hear music, set timers, and more — all by using Alexa commands.

Both the Nest Learning Thermostat and the Ecobee4 are also compatible with Google Home devices. You can talk adjust your Nest thermostat or Ecobee4 temperature by saying, “Ok Google, change the temperature to 71 degrees.” Similarly, you can also give commands like, “Ok Google, make my home warmer.”

Someone who doesn’t have an Alexa-enabled speaker yet might want to kills two birds with one stone and choose the Ecobee4, but anyone with a Google Home device should find both thermostats equally usable.

Winner: Ecobee4

What’s the verdict?

Both of these thermostats offer a wealth of features and cost the same amount. However, for most users, the Ecobee4 is the better choice of the two. This is mostly due to the built-in Alexa capability it offers, as well as the occupant-detecting feature of its room sensors.

Regardless of the concluding opinion expressed here, it’s always best to carefully weigh the pros and cons of any smart home device. Doing so increases the likelihood of a satisfying purchase — and a home with a comfortable temperature.