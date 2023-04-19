 Skip to main content
The Nest Thermostat is the first smart thermostat with Matter support

Jon Bitner
By

The catalog of smart home products that support Matter has been steadily growing over the past few months, but the latest addition to its roster might be the most enticing yet. As of April 18, you can now use the Nest Thermostat with Matter.

Only the standard Nest Thermostat (2020) supports Matter — with both the Nest Learning Thermostat and Nest Thermostat E left out of the fun. A Google spokesperson told Digital Trends the company is “still exploring the possibility of Matter compatibility with [the] Nest Learning Thermostat and [is] currently hoping to make it available in the coming year.”

A person controlling the Nest Thermostat.

The Nest Thermostat (2020) is now the first smart thermostat to support Matter, and there’s a good chance the floodgates have been opened and more products will follow in its footsteps.

Support for Matter will be added to the Nest Thermostat through an automatic, over-the-air update. Google is launching the feature in waves over the next few weeks, so if you don’t yet have the feature, be sure to check back frequently throughout the rest of April.

Once your device has been updated, you’ll be able to control your smart thermostat from any Matter-certified smart home platform. Most excitingly, this includes Apple HomeKit — and since HomeKit doesn’t have the most robust selection of smart thermostats, this is bound to be great news for homes running Apple’s platform.

The Nest Thermostat is the latest Google product to gain Matter support, joining the ranks of several smart displays and smart speakers like the Nest Hub Max and Nest Audio. It’s great to see Google so heavily invested in Matter, especially when some other companies are starting to back away from the interoperability platform.

Jon Bitner
Jon Bitner

Jon Bitner is a freelance journalist whose gaming addiction began with the SEGA Genesis. His work has been published on various websites beyond Digital Trends, including Slickdeals, TheGamer, and AndroidPolice. He holds a degree in Biology and previously worked as a Medical Editor before joining the gaming industry.

When not playing video games, he can be found mountain biking, hiking, or checking out the latest series on Netflix.

