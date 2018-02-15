Campbell’s and Chef’d team up to bring you easy slow-cooker meals

Share

The year 2018 has seen some record-breaking cold temperatures throughout the U.S., which obviously means that you’re looking to introduce as much warmth as possible into your home. There’s little as effective for doing the trick as a hearty slow-cooked stew at the end of the day, but if you’re sick of the same chili recipe for dinner night after night after night, Campbell’s is here to save the day. And no, not with its canned soups, but rather with its partnership with meal kit marketplace Chef’d.

Nine months after announcing a $10 million investment in the meal-kit company, Campbell’s is leveraging the relationship. You’ll now be able to order a wide range of slow-cooker recipes that are as easy as they are creative, perfect for the chilly days ahead (or really, any day).

Promising to save shoppers both time spent shopping for ingredients and time slaving away in the kitchen, the new partnership promises “unparalleled convenience” thanks to pre-proportioned, fresh, and ready-to-cook ingredients. And just like all of Chef’d’s offerings, the latest Campbell’s recipes require absolutely no subscription.

The meal kits offer up to six servings, which means that each recipe can be used not only for your own dinner (and many nights of leftovers), but also for entertaining a crowd after a long day at work. Meals include Pulled Pork Sliders with Cabbage Slaw and Three Bean Salad, Slow Cooker Chicken & Herb Dumplings, Slow Cooker Chicken Tortilla Soup, Slow Cooker Short Ribs with Cheesy Mashed Potatoes and Sautéed Broccoli, Slow Cooker Chicken Cacciatore, and Slow Cooker Shredded Beef Taco. Prices range from $5.60 to $11.84 per serving,

The two companies have also teamed up to create a variety of recipes that are not meant for the slow cooker, but ought to be just as delicious. For example, there’s the Pork Tenderloin with Apples and Mushrooms, the One-Dish Beef Stroganoff, or for the vegetarians in your life (we should point out that this particular partnership is low on the pescatarian and vegetable-only lifestyles), there’s the Skillet Vegetable Lasagna with Herbed Cheese.

As ever, one of our favorite aspects of Chef’d is not only its subscription-less service, but also its relatively quick delivery time. Rather than having to order a week ahead, you can order just about any day of the week and ask for a box to arrive in a matter of a few days.