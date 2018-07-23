Digital Trends
Smart Home

These tiny pieces of ‘fruit’ from Chipolo keep tabs on your belongings

Lulu Chang
By
1 of 4
chipolo tracker summer 2018 5
chipolo tracker summer 2018 4
chipolo tracker summer 2018 2
chipolo tracker summer 2018 3

Keeping tabs on your keys, your wallet, or your other important possessions has never been quite this cute. Chipolo has introduced a new accessory for the summer, and it’s not a handbag or a bathing suit — it’s a Bluetooth tracker. And while these little devices are certainly aesthetically pleasing with their fruit-themed designs, they’re more than just something to look at. Rather, they’re here to help prevent you from looking for your lost property.

The new fruit-themed trackers come in watermelon, kiwi, lemon, and dragon fruit designs, and are decidedly more colorful than other trackers on the market (including Chipolo’s own). Of course, being a bit more eye-catching will likely help you keep track of everything you need, but if that’s not enough, the technology embedded within the Chipolos will help, too. And given that the company claims that the average person spends a total of 72 hours each year in search of lost items, attaching a tracking watermelon to your bag may not be a bad idea.

The fruit trackers still boast all of Chipolo’s trademark technology, with a replaceable nine-month battery to ensure that your device will keep you informed for as long as you need. And thanks to its 92 decibel alarm (which you can trigger from your smartphone), you’ll easily be able to locate whatever you’ve misplaced. Chipolo trackers boast a line of sight tracking range of 200 feet, and these devices quickly pair with the Chipolo app on your Android or iPhone. And at just 5mm thick, this tracker won’t weigh you down or become an eyesore.

Part of Chipolo’s effectiveness is due to its Lost and Found network, which is one of the largest in Europe. If ever you lose something, you can turn to other Chipolo users to help you find them. Simply mark your Chipolo as lost, and that will trigger an anonymous alert throughout the system. Should another Chipolo user come near the lost item, its location will be sent to the owner — the finder won’t have to lift a finger (nor will he or she be notified).

The new summer lineup will be priced at just over $86 for a four-pack, and will include all four fruit designs.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

'The Equalizer 2' sneaks by 'Mamma Mia' sequel to win the weekend box office
soul solar charger
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Roll-up solar panels, dream controllers, and more

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the Web this week. You can't buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
barsys robot bartender 29750147 1099656836842524 292166902467589189 o
Smart Home

Meet your new best friend Barsys, the robotic bartender

The hottest cocktail bar in your neighborhood may just be sitting on your countertop. Meet Barsys, otherwise known as your new best friend. The robot bartender promises to pour perfectly crafted drinks.
Posted By Lulu Chang
Electrolux EI@4ID50QS0 dishwasher both racks
Smart Home

Dishwasher smelling ripe? Here's how to to get it clean and fresh again

It's actually pretty important to clean a dishwasher from time to time. Luckily, it takes no work and doesn't have to be done very often. Here's how to clean a dishwasher in a few simple steps.
Posted By Gia Liu
how does amazon prime now work app smartphone shopping purchase program
Smart Home

Don’t know what size screw you’re looking at? Amazon’s Part Finder can help

Your days of going to Lowe's or Home Depot with a random screw in your hand and a look of desperation on your face will soon be behind you, and it's all thanks to Amazon. The online retail giant has launched Part Finder.
Posted By Lulu Chang
Smart Home

Put away that sponge and let us help you pick the best dishwasher for your buck

Tired of doing dishes by hand? Take a look at our picks of the four best dishwashers currently available and let a machine do the dirty work for you. They’ll do a much better job, anyway.
Posted By Jenny McGrath
Sun Basket Meal Kit
Smart Home

Sun Basket meal kits make sophisticated food simple

Considering a meal kit? Sun Basket might be a good choice. With 20 rotating meals to choose from every week and interesting flavor profiles, you’ll find delicious food with simple steps.
Posted By Kim Wetzel
best tech accessories 25 version 1449306015 5buckbill
Emerging Tech

Buying on a budget? Here’s all the best tech you can snag for $25 or less

We live in a world where you can get a cheeseburger for $1, a functioning computer for $5, and thousands of HD movies for $10 -- so it stands to reason that you should be able to pick up some pretty sweet gear for $25.
Posted By Drew Prindle
best coffee makers
Smart Home

Brew it fast, hot, and flavorful with our favorite coffee makers

Whether you're looking for a simple coffee maker to get you through the morning or a high-end brewer that will impress your taste buds and your friends, you'll find some of the best coffee makers around on this list.
Posted By Gia Liu