DoorDash is helping Walmart to take on Amazon and Whole Foods

Walmart is getting some help in its ongoing battle against Amazon for grocery delivery dominance. On Tuesday, April 24, the retailer announced a new partnership with the delivery service DoorDash, who will now serve as a “key delivery provider” for Walmart’s burgeoning Online Grocery program. The companies’ partnership will kick off in the Atlanta metro area, but don’t worry — even if you don’t live in the Georgia metropolis, you’ll likely have access to this service soon. Walmart is hoping to reach more than 40 percent of all households across the U.S. by the end of 2018.

“We’re connecting all the parts of our business to create a shopping experience like no one else can. With the expansion of our Online Grocery Delivery program, customers can have great items at every day low prices delivered to their door with the click of a button,” said Greg Foran, president and CEO of Walmart U.S. “With the help of DoorDash, we’re delivering the best of Walmart to customers in Atlanta and beyond.”

DoorDash will work alongside Walmart’s in-house team of more than 18,000 personal shoppers in order to bring deliveries to thousands of customers across Atlanta. The partnership is similar to one the shopping behemoth already has with Postmates, which Walmart relies upon to complete deliveries in Charlotte, North Carolina, one of the newest markets to receive the Online Grocery perk. As Walmart continues to expand across the U.S., we can probably expect more and more partners to sign on as well.

“Our work with Walmart marks DoorDash’s official launch beyond restaurant delivery,” said DoorDash’s chief operating officer, Christopher Payne. “We look forward to expanding across the country, enabling Walmart customers everywhere to spend more time doing the things they love.”

Once a Walmart personal shopper has chosen all of your fresh vegetables, produce, and other kitchen staples from a brick and mortar store, he or she will hand this off to a DoorDash “Dasher,” and deliver it to your doorstep during your specified delivery window. There’s a $30 minimum order and a $9.95 delivery fee associated with the service. Alternatively, you can try Online Grocery Pickup, which allows you to order your necessities online and then have them delivered to your car while you wait in the Walmart parking lot. This option is also available in Atlanta, as well as in 1,200 stores throughout the United States.