Smart Home

Amazon is about to kill off its press-to-order Dash button

Trevor Mogg
By

Amazon’s Dash buttons are about to become little more than small household ornaments after the company announced it’s going to disconnect them from the internet.

In a statement to Digital Trends, the online shopping giant said it would switch off the press-to-order buttons on August 31, 2019.

The writing was on the wall for Amazon’s Dash button in February 2019 when the company announced it would no longer be selling it.

The Wi-Fi-connected Dash button launched in 2015 and cost $5, though you got that back with your first purchase. Each one links to a particular product — usually ones you might run out of on a regular basis. So, for example, you might have a button for laundry detergent stuck on your washing machine, and another for toilet paper in the bathroom. When you notice you’re close to running out, you simply press it to order more, with the cost automatically charged to your Amazon account.

There was once a bit of a buzz around the Dash device, prompting Digital Trends to offer ideas on the 10 most useful Dash buttons for your shopping needs. But soon they’ll no longer work.

Why is Amazon killing off the Dash button?

It appears that the rise of alternative ordering methods such as Dash Replenishment, which incorporates the technology into various household appliances, and Alexa-powered smart speakers, is what did it for Dash.

“Since sales of Dash Button devices ceased earlier this year, we have seen continued growth of other shopping options to meet customer needs, including Virtual Dash Button, Dash Replenishment, Alexa Shopping, and Subscribe & Save,” an Amazon spokesperson told Digital Trends.

“With this is mind, starting August 31, 2019, customers will no longer be able to place orders through Dash Button devices globally.”

The company added that it’s constantly evaluating its product and service offerings to find out what works best for its customers.

In typical Amazon fashion, the ecommerce behemoth has never revealed sales figures for the Dash button. In 2017, it claimed that on average, four of the devices were being pressed every minute, a figure that appears to suggest fairly widespread use.

But Amazon has now decided that the Dash button has had its day, and will switch off the device at the end of this month.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 range: Everything we know
razer viper mouse key visual 1
Computing

The Razer Viper is a lightweight, esports-ready gaming mouse made for the pros

The all-new Razer Viper is a gaming mouse designed with esports in mind. It has optical mouse switches, eight programmable buttons and weighs 69 grams — making it Razer's lightest ever mouse.
Posted By Kizito Katawonga
best movies on hulu vice
Movies & TV

The best movies streaming on Hulu right now (August 2019)

From dramas to blockbusters, Hulu offers some great films to its subscribers. Check out the best movies on Hulu, whether you're into charming adventure tales or gruesome horror stories.
Posted By Will Nicol
vector toy robot amazon deal awesome tech 8 12 mem4
Deals

Amazon slashes $50 off the adorable Vector toy robot with built-in Alexa

An adorable toy robot called Vector can hang out with you, be a helpful assistant, and do a few tricks. Vector is currently available on Amazon for 20% off. Get this Alexa-compatible robot for $199 instead of its normal retail price of…
Posted By Timothy Taylor
nanoleaf canvas review mem 4
Smart Home

The Nanoleaf Canvas can now control your smart home through touch

The Nanoleaf Canvas improves its functionality thanks to HomeKit-based "Touch Actions" that let users turn any Canvas Square into a smart button. These buttons can be set to control devices throughout the home.
Posted By Patrick Hearn
best refrigerators Sub-Zero BI-42S/S Side-By-Side
Smart Home

Update your kitchen with the best refrigerators you can buy in 2019

There are tons of factors that go into buying a fridge, from size and capacity to color. It takes lots of testing and research, but we've chosen the best refrigerators to get you started, regardless of what you're looking for.
Posted By Erika Rawes
best google home compatible devices hands on 4652
Smart Home

Want to know if that smart bulb works with Google Assistant? We can help

Google Home is a voice-controlled speaker built to compete with the Amazon Echo. It can control lights, switches, appliances, and thermostats from select partners. Here are some of the best Google Home-compatible devices on the market.
Posted By Erika Rawes
neato d4 robot vacuum amazon prime day 2019 robotics
News

Neato Robotics adds support for Siri Shortcuts to its smart home robot vacuums

Neato Robots has announced that, sometime this fall, a firmware update will add Siri Shortcuts that enable users of its robot vacuums to start, stop, and direct its devices using voice commands.
Posted By Clayton Moore
how to clean a washing machine washingmachines
Smart Home

Clothes smelly after going through the wash? It might be a dirty washing machine

Have a dirty washing machine? If you don't clean your machine properly, you can damage your machine and your clothes. Here's how to clean your washer, no matter which model or design you have.
Posted By Erika Rawes
best slow cookers 81rtinxpmil
Smart Home

One-pot meals: Here are the six best slow cookers of 2019

The cooking process is slow and takes time, but the set-it-and-forget-it design of slow cookers allow you to be hands-off while the cooking happens. Here are some of the best on the market right now. Happy slow cooking!
Posted By Gia Liu
U by Moen shower
News

Moen is adding support for Siri, Apple HomeKit to its U smart shower

The Moen U by Moen smart home shower is one of the company's most popular products. Starting this week, it will now support Apple's HomeKit, enabling voice commands for Apple users.
Posted By Clayton Moore
lifx uses polychrome technology to create unique lighting effects candle color
Smart Home

The Lifx Z TV strip can help light up your next movie-watching binge

LIFX is the second-largest manufacturer of smart lights in the world. The company is bringing two new lights to the market in October of this year that will further enhance its lineup.
Posted By Patrick Hearn
hamilton beach trueair air purifier amazon deal
Deals

Breathe easier with the Hamilton Beach TrueAir, now only $60 on Amazon

Looking to get an air purifier for your bedroom or office? Check out the Hamilton Beach TrueAir. It has efficient cleaning power to get rid of airborne pollutants so you can enjoy fresher air. Order it on Amazon for only $60.
Posted By Erica Katherina
instant pot lux60 amazon price cut
Deals

Score the bestselling Instant Pot Lux60 for only $49 on Amazon

If you’re trying out an Instant Pot for the first time and don’t want to spend a fortune on the high-end models, check out the Instant Pot Lux60. Amazon has a deal on the 6-quart version that lets you have it for only $49.
Posted By Erica Katherina
momentum niro wifi garage door controller with camera deal wi fi
Deals

Amazon takes 75% off this Wi-Fi enabled smart garage door controller with camera

Make sure your garage door is closed every time you drive out with the Momentum Niro Wi-Fi Garage Door Controller with Built-In Camera today. This device is available for a steal at only $50 on Amazon.
Posted By Drake Hawkins