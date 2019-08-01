Amazon is about to kill off its press-to-order Dash button

Share

Amazon’s Dash buttons are about to become little more than small household ornaments after the company announced it’s going to disconnect them from the internet.

In a statement to Digital Trends, the online shopping giant said it would switch off the press-to-order buttons on August 31, 2019.

The writing was on the wall for Amazon’s Dash button in February 2019 when the company announced it would no longer be selling it.

The Wi-Fi-connected Dash button launched in 2015 and cost $5, though you got that back with your first purchase. Each one links to a particular product — usually ones you might run out of on a regular basis. So, for example, you might have a button for laundry detergent stuck on your washing machine, and another for toilet paper in the bathroom. When you notice you’re close to running out, you simply press it to order more, with the cost automatically charged to your Amazon account.

There was once a bit of a buzz around the Dash device, prompting Digital Trends to offer ideas on the 10 most useful Dash buttons for your shopping needs. But soon they’ll no longer work.

Why is Amazon killing off the Dash button?

It appears that the rise of alternative ordering methods such as Dash Replenishment, which incorporates the technology into various household appliances, and Alexa-powered smart speakers, is what did it for Dash.

“Since sales of Dash Button devices ceased earlier this year, we have seen continued growth of other shopping options to meet customer needs, including Virtual Dash Button, Dash Replenishment, Alexa Shopping, and Subscribe & Save,” an Amazon spokesperson told Digital Trends.

“With this is mind, starting August 31, 2019, customers will no longer be able to place orders through Dash Button devices globally.”

The company added that it’s constantly evaluating its product and service offerings to find out what works best for its customers.

In typical Amazon fashion, the ecommerce behemoth has never revealed sales figures for the Dash button. In 2017, it claimed that on average, four of the devices were being pressed every minute, a figure that appears to suggest fairly widespread use.

But Amazon has now decided that the Dash button has had its day, and will switch off the device at the end of this month.