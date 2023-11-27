 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Smart Home
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Dyson Corrale Straightener is $270 off for Cyber Monday 2023

Jennifer Allen
By
Dyson Corrale
Dyson

If you’ve always wanted to buy the Dyson Corrale Straightener but it’s been too expensive for your budget, you’re going to want to take advantage of one of the best Cyber Monday deals that we’ve found so far on Dyson products. Walmart is selling the Corrale for just $180 instead of $450, but while that’s a massive $270 in savings, you should know that this is a refurbished model, but it comes with an official 12-month warranty from Dyson. That’s actually a substantially bigger discount than we’ve found for the Dyson Airwrap, which only has a $100 discount right now.

Why you should buy the Dyson Corrale Straightener

The Dyson Corrale Straightener is a premium hair straightener that typically means you need fewer passes to get your hair straight. Unlike regular straighteners that use solid plates, this one uses flexing plates so it can shape and gather hair, providing you with enhanced styling options with less heat so it’s kinder for your hair. Dyson promises half the damage, reduced frizz, and fewer flyaways when you use the straighteners.

It feels different to use than a conventional straightener but its weight is balanced so you get maximum control, while still being able to loosen your grip to let the plates do the hard work for you.

Everything from laptops and tablets, to coffee makers and air purifiers, and smart home essentials.

At all times, there’s intelligent heat control so things don’t get too hot and burn your hair. As well as that, an OLED screen means you can keep a close eye on things like battery life with up to 30 minutes promised before you need to recharge it. It’s much easier to use than a corded one as you won’t have to worry about the cable getting in the way. The stylish charging dock makes it all suitably convenient while there’s an auto shut off feature and safety lock so there’s no need to worry about any safety concerns.

Instead, you can focus on the style you most desire with the Dyson Corrale Straightener suitable for all hair types and styles giving you plenty of potential for how you want your hair to look. It’s easy to take on your travels as well thanks to its lightweight build.

The Dyson Corrale Straightener usually costs $450 but right now, you can buy a refurbished model from Walmart for only $180 as part of Dyson Cyber Monday deals. A considerable saving of $270, this is your chance to finally snap up some of the highly sought after hair straighteners for substantially less than usual. Check it out now before stock runs out soon. If you’re trying to build a full Dyson set, check out this Dyson Supersonic deal.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Deals Writer
Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 10 years of experience. She primarily writes about the best deals coverage…
This is your excuse to buy a temperature controlled smart mug
A black Ember Smart Mug 2 on a countertop.

There are a lot of temperature-controlled products out there, such as mugs or water bottles, but the Ember Mug was one of the first, and you can tell from its premium look and pricing. Luckily, there are still quite a few great Black Friday deals floating around, including this deal from Best Buy on the Ember Mug 2. While it usually goes for $130, you can grab it right now for just $100, which makes it a much more reasonably priced mug, if still a slightly bit expensive.

Why you should buy the Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug²
Those who like hot drinks know the struggle that comes with having a drink go cold, especially when something comes up that takes your attention away. You might make your nice cup of tea or coffee, get an email or call, and forget about it, only to come back and find it tepid or lukewarm, which is probably worse than if it was just cold. Luckily, the Ember Mug 2 does an excellent job of keeping your drink warm, with a temperature range between 120 Fahrenheit and 145 Fahrenheit. That's a pretty good range for most folks unless you love your hot drink piping hot and nearly boiling, in which case this might be a little bit on the low end for you.

Read more
This Jackery solar generator with solar panels is 45% off, and worth it
A man carries the Jackery Explorer 1000 portable power station with trees in the background.

Even with a surplus of Black Friday deals still taking place there are some Cyber Monday deals starting to pop up as well. This makes now a great time to stock up on some smart home tech such as a portable power station. One of the best deals we’ve seen is on the Jackery Explorer 1000 portable power station, which includes two 100-watt solar panels for its $899 Cyber Monday price at Amazon. This is an impressive discount of $750, as this bundle regularly costs $1,649. Free shipping is included with a purchase.

Why you should buy the Jackery Explorer 1000 portable power station
Jackery has several models that are always in contention to be one of the best portable power stations. The Jackery Explorer 1000, however, not only makes our list, but tops it off as the best overall portable power station on the market. With this portable power station around you can get access to clean and unlimited solar energy. It comes with a smart MPPT controller for optimal charging efficiency, as well as two Jackery SolarSaga 100-watt solar panels. This panels can charge from 0% to a full charge in about eight hours via sunlight, or just 5.5 hours if you want to plug it in to an AC outlet for charging.

Read more
The best massage gun Black Friday deals on Theragun and more
Using the Hyperice Hypervolt 2 massage gun.

We've officially made it through the trickling of early Black Friday deals to the downpour of official sale day. More and more deals keep popping up on fantastic tech products. We've found some excellent options for fitness junkies, including several different massage gun Black Friday deals. If you've been considering buying one but you're put off by the high price, take a look at the deals below. There are awesome discounts on big brands like Theragun, as well as some budget options.
Best Theragun Massage Gun Black Friday Deals

Therabody has been making Theragun massage guns for awhile now, and they’ve quickly become one of the most popular brands on the market. The Theragun model lineup is recognized as being high quality and durable, providing a high quality, relaxing massage. Theragun models are also typically more expensive than other massage guns, which is why you’ll sometimes find a model or two among the best luxury fitness tech. And while they may still run a little pricey compared to the competition, Theragun prices are seeing significant price drops with these Black Friday deals.

Read more